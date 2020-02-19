AUSTIN, Texas -- The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (15-9, 5-8 Big 12) suffered a 50-44 setback at the hands of Texas on Monday night, at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Sophomore Kari Niblack paced West Virginia in the loss, scoring 16 points and grabbing seven rebounds on the night. Junior center Blessing Ejiofor led the way in rebounding, with eight boards to go along with two points. A pair of Mountaineers finished the game just outside double figures, as redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin and freshman guard Kirsten Deans added eight points apiece.
Texas took an early advantage in the game, but the Mountaineers countered with a score from Niblack. UT continued to open up its lead, as the Longhorns went on a 6-0 run heading into the first media timeout.
Freshman forward Esmery Martinez cut into the deficit following the break, and Niblack added another basket to cut Texas’ lead to seven. Deans added another score for WVU, but the Longhorns knocked down four free throws to extend their lead to nine points. UT scored with one second remaining in the frame to take an 11-point lead into the second quarter.
West Virginia began the second quarter on a 6-2 run, as Niblack scored on the baseline and Martin nailed a pair of jumpers. Texas called a timeout with 5:57 remaining in the half, before both teams mustered only one basket over the final five minutes of the quarter, as the Mountaineers trailed by seven at halftime. West Virginia held Texas to 11.8 percent shooting (2-of-17) and four points in the second frame.
Texas opened the second half on a 7-0 run, before senior guard Lucky Rudd snapped the Longhorns’ streak with a free throw. Niblack tacked on two more free throws for WVU with 5:10 remaining in the quarter. Following a basket by UT’s Charli Collier, Martin converted a runner in the paint to cut the deficit to 13 points just before the third-quarter media timeout.
After both teams traded scores, West Virginia called a timeout with 2:33 remaining in the quarter. Deans scored on three straight possessions following the break to close the gap to nine points, but Texas answered with a pair of scores to lead by 11 at the end of the third quarter.
West Virginia began the final quarter on a 6-0 run, as Niblack, Martinez and sophomore guard Madisen Smith all scored for WVU. Texas then called a timeout with 7:49 left in the game. Out of the timeout, the Longhorns added a layup, but WVU took advantage of a Texas turnover and Martin scored a basket of her own to put the score at 44-39. The two teams struggled offensively over the next few minutes, but Niblack brought the Mountaineers within three with a layup.
Texas responded on the other end with a pair of layups to go ahead by seven points with 0:42 remaining. A free throw from Rudd and a jumper from Smith shortened the Longhorns’ lead, by the Mountaineers couldn’t overcome the deficit, falling 50-44.
The Mountaineers finished the contest shooting 20-of-61 (32.8 percent) from the field, while the squad was silenced from beyond the arc, going 0-of-15 from 3-point range. West Virginia forced 18 Longhorn turnovers and nine points off of turnovers in the loss.
Texas went 20-of-55 from the floor for 36.4 percent and netted a pair of 3-pointers to go 2-of-8 (25 percent) beyond the arc. The Longhorns barely edged WVU in rebounding, 39-37, and finished the game shooting 80 percent (2-of-8) from the free throw line.
West Virginia returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Feb. 22, as the Mountaineers host Kansas at the WVU Coliseum for iBelong Day. Tickets are available at WVUGAME.com. Saturday’s contest against the Jayhawks will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, with Rob King and Meg Bulger on the call.
WVU 67, TEXAS TECH 60: The West Virginia University women’s basketball team tallied its 15th win of the season on Saturday evening, as the Mountaineers defeated Texas Tech, 67-60, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown.
West Virginia’s scoring was led by redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin’s 20 points, as she was one of three Mountaineers to finish in double figures. Sophomore forward Kari Niblack led WVU on the glass and tallied her fourth double-double of the season (15 points, 12 rebounds).
“I thought we played hard. I thought the ball movement was a lot better today than it has been,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “I thought our defense, at times, was a lot better. Our foul shooting wasn’t better, but we didn’t settle for the three as much. We got to the foul line. This is the most that we’ve been to the foul line in a while. So, those are things we have to continue to do – continue to get to the foul line, get in the paint, outscore them in the paint, don’t settle for 3’s and defend them on the other end.”
The Mountaineers shot 23-of-62 (37.1 percent) from the field, including 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) from behind the arc. WVU out-rebounded Texas Tech, 42-34, and held the advantage in second-chance points, 14-6.
KANSAS STATE 56, WVU 55: The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (14-8, 4-7 Big 12) fell to Kansas State, 56-55, on Tuesday evening at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
A trio of Mountaineers scored in double figures in the loss, as redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin and sophomore forward Kari Niblack added 12 points apiece. Redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick also scored in double figures with 10 points. Niblack and Martin also led the way in rebounding, as they each grabbed seven boards.
“We had an 18-point lead. We got the 18-point lead by playing defense, getting up in the passing lanes and getting our running game going,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “Then, all of a sudden, we just quit playing. We let the point guard hit a couple of 3’s. Number 43 (KSU forward Christianna Carr) is their best shooter, and we let (her shoot), and then they lobbed inside.