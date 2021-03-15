KANSAS CITY – The No. 17/23-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team (21-6, 13-5 Big 12) fell to No. 6/6 Baylor, 76-50, on Sunday afternoon, in the 2021 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship title game at Municipal Auditorium, in Kansas City.
Sophomore guard Kirsten Deans led the team in scoring in the championship contest, with 15, while redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick added 13 points of her own. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez paced the Mountaineers on the glass, with 11 rebounds.
Of note, Gondrezick was named to this year’s Big 12 All-Tournament Team.
West Virginia took the early advantage in the game on a pair of scores, including a 3-pointer from Deans. Baylor fired right back with two makes of its own to reclaim the lead. The two teams continued to score and trade the lead all the way until the first media break at the 3:55 mark of the first quarter. The Lady Bears led by one at the break.
Junior forward Kari Niblack added one at the free-throw line coming out of the timeout, but Baylor ended the period on a 7-0 run to lead, 21-12, heading into the second quarter.
Niblack tacked on another score from the elbow to begin the second to cut BU’s lead to seven. The Lady Bears then went on a 6-0 scoring run to take a 13-point lead, before Deans halted the flurry with another triple. West Virginia trailed by 10 at the second-quarter media break.
After the timeout, the Mountaineers went on the offensive attack to cut Baylor’s lead to single digits. The run began with a second-chance score from senior center Blessing Ejiofor, which was followed up by an and-1 opportunity from junior guard Jasmine Carson that cut the deficit to seven points. After Gondrezick sank a pair of free throws, WVU trailed by just five points with 2:36 remaining in the first half.
Gondrezick tacked on another score before the quarter came to a close, but the Lady Bears netted six more points on the other end to hold a 38-28 lead over West Virginia at halftime.
The Mountaineers fell behind by 15 to open the second half, as Baylor jumped out to a 5-0 run to begin the third quarter. WVU responded by scoring back-to-back buckets, including a fast-break score from Gondrezick, just before the media timeout.
Deans tacked on seven points of her own for WVU over the final minutes of the quarter, but the Lady Bears continued to fire on the offensive end and held a double-digit lead down the stretch. Gondrezick converted an and-1 try with three seconds remaining in the third period to cut the Mountaineers’’ deficit to 10 heading into the final 10 minutes of the game.
West Virginia notched a pair of scores from Gondrezick and Niblack to begin the fourth quarter, but the Mountaineers continued to trail by double digits until 5:37 remained in the game. After Baylor went ahead by 18, WVU knocked down four free throws to cut into the deficit, but the game had been decided, as the Mountainers could overcome the Lady Bears down the stretch.
Next up, West Virginia awaits its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday, March 15, as a part of the NCAA Selection Show. Monday’s presentation of the 64-team bracket will begin at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN. Further coverage of tomorrow’s bracket reveal will continue at 8 p.m., on ESPNU.
WVU 59, OKLAHOMA STATE 50: Led by a trio of double-figure performances, the No. 17/23-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team (21-5, 13-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State, 59-50, on Saturday afternoon, in the 2021 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship semifinals at Municipal Auditorium, in Kansas City.
The Mountaineers held the lead for nearly the entire game and only trailed the Cowgirls for 32 seconds. WVU led by as many 17 points in a game that featured just one tie and four lead changes.
With the win, West Virginia advances to the Big 12 Championship final for the first time since 2017 and the third time since joining the league in 2012-13. WVU is 1-1 all-time in the Big 12 tournament finale.
West Virginia was led by sophomore forward Esmery Martinez who led the team in scoring, with 19 points, and rebounding, with 15 boards, to tally her 14th double-double of the season. Martinez’s 14 double-doubles this year are the most since Teana Muldrow also tallied 14 in 2017-18. Of note, the native of the Dominican Republic, surpassed 500 career points and rebounds in the win.
Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick (17) and sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (11) also finished in double figures in the victory.
The Mountaineers took the early lead in the game with the help of Gondrezick and Deans, but the Cowgirls netted five points of their own, including a 3-pointer from Ja’Mee Asberry, to retake the lead. West Virginia responded by scoring nine unanswered points over the next two minutes to take the advantage right back and lead by eight. Following a score by OSU, Deans netted a triple to extend WVU’s lead to nine with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Oklahoma State closed out the period on a 7-2 run, but the Mountaineers remained in front, 18-15, heading into the second quarter.
After the Cowgirls netted two scores to flip the lead, Gondrezick went on a 6-0 run by herself to help the Mountaineers jump out to an eight-point lead. OSU called a timeout with 3:54 remaining in the half and attempted to snuff out WVU’s scoring flurry, but Martinez tacked on a 3-pointer and another score in transition to keep West Virginia in front at halftime.
West Virginia rolled into the second half attacking on the offensive end of the court. After Martinez sank a jumper 20 seconds into the third quarter, Niblack netted a pair of back-to-back jumpers to put WVU up by double digits. The Cowgirls attempted to keep the game close with two scores from Asberry, but two scores from Martinez and a 3-pointer from Deans put WVU in front by 13 points, forcing Oklahoma State to call a timeout.
The Mountaineers continued to hold a double-digit lead for the next five minutes behind a pair of scores from senior center Blessing Ejiofor and a 3-pointer from Gondrezick. In the final seconds of the quarter, Martinez converted a score on a fast break to carry a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The two teams traded buckets to begin the final 10 minutes of the game, before Oklahoma State mounted a 11-0 run to cut West Virginia’s lead to six points with 5:07 remaining in the game. After Gondrezick tacked on a pair at the line, Deans once again provided the spark WVU needed to close out the game, banking in a step-back 3-pointer at the 3:20 mark. The Cowgirls added a pair of free throws to close out the quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as WVU held on to secure the win and advance to the tournament final.
WVU 58, KANSAS STATE 56: Highlighted by a last-second, go-ahead score from sophomore guard Kirsten Deans, the No. 17/23-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team (20-5, 13-5 Big 12) defeated Kansas State, 58-56, in comeback fashion on Friday evening, in the 2021 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium, in Kansas City.
The No. 2-seed Mountaineers trailed the No. 10-seed Wildcats for 24:45 in the game, but used a late, fourth-quarter rally to secure the come-from-behind win. WVU trailed by seven points with a minute to go in the game and finished the final cap of the game on a 10-1 run, culminating with Deans’ buzzer beater.
Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the team in scoring and tallied 26 of West Virginia’s 58 points. Deans also finished in double figures, with 11, and scored seven of those points in the final 35 seconds of the game. Junior forward Kari Niblack paced the Mountaineers in rebounding, with eight boards.