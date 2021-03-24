SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The No. 4-seeded West Virginia University women’s basketball team (22-7, 13-5 Big 12) fell to No. 5-seed Georgia Tech, 73-56, in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Tuesday evening, at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio.
With the loss, West Virginia’s 2020-21 campaign has come to an end. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez led the Mountaineers in scoring, with 13 points, and rebounding, with nine, against Georgia Tech. Junior forward Kari Niblack (12) and sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (11) also finished in double figures in the game. Of note, junior guard Madisen Smith made her return to the court following an eight-game absence.
Both teams played each other evenly through the opening minutes of the game, but a long jumper from Deans put WVU in front by two at the media break. Following the timeout, West Virginia ripped off a 6-0 run to take a nine-point lead with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter, its largest of the contest. Georgia Tech then mounted a run of its own that ended up cutting the Mountaineers’ lead to two points at the end of the first period.
Sophomore guard Jayla Hemingway netted a triple to begin the second quarter that put WVU up by five, but the Yellow Jackets continued their offensive attack and jumped out to a 7-0 run to help them take the lead. The Mountaineers got back out in front over the next few minutes thanks to a trio of scores, including a 3-pointer from Deans. GT then put together another scoring flurry to reclaim the advantage at the second-quarter media break.
After Georgia Tech hit a 3-pointer following the timeout, Deans netted a pair at the line and junior guard Jasmine Carson sank a triple of her own to pull West Virginia within two points. The Mountaineers trailed by four points at halftime following a score by GT’s Lotta-Maj Lahtinen.
West Virginia mustered only one free throw from senior center Blessing Ejiofor to begin the second half, as Georgia Tech tacked on seven on the other end to take a 12-point lead in the game, forcing WVU to call a timeout with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter.
The Mountaineers cut the Yellow Jackets lead to 10 points three times over the second part of the third quarter, but Georgia Tech continued to capitalize on its opportunities to extend the lead. West Virginia trailed by 17 heading into the fourth quarter.
Niblack netted a pair of scores and Deans added two at the line to cut the Yellow Jacket’s advantage to 14 points over the first five minutes of the frame. West Virginia attempted to fight its way back for the remainder of the contest, but Georgia Tech’s lead proved to be too much for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia finished 21-of-48 (43.8%) from the floor and 10-of-12 (83.3%) from the free-throw line. In total, WVU forced 14 turnovers, while tallying seven steals and four blocks. The Mountaineers also assisted on 12 of their 21 field goals made.