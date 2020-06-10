MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team will face Tennessee in the 2020 edition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, as announced by the league office Thursday.
The Mountaineers will host the Lady Volunteers at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown for this year’s matchup. The game date, tipoff and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.
It marks WVU’s seventh all-time meeting with Tennessee. The two teams last met on Nov. 21, 2007, at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. The then-No.16 Mountaineers dropped the game, 67-49, to then-No. 1 Tennessee.
West Virginia enters this season’s Big 12/SEC Challenge with a 3-1 record. The Mountaineers have posted wins over Ole Miss (2016), Texas A&M (2017) and Mississippi State a season ago. WVU’s only loss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge came against Missouri in 2018.
Every team from the Big 12 will participate, while 10 teams from the SEC will take part. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.
Game dates and tip times, along with television designations, will be released when available.
“The SEC/Big 12 Challenge proved to be a successful event for both conferences since its inception in 2014,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “These contests provide high-quality matchups that prepare our teams for the rigors of Big 12 play, while showcasing the excitement of women’s basketball.”
The inaugural challenge was held in 2014. The 10-team format began in 2016 with the two conferences splitting the challenge in 2017 and 2018. The Big 12 won the event in 2019 with eight of its teams collecting victories.
---
2020 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge Matchups
Baylor at Arkansas
South Carolina at Iowa State
Kansas at Ole Miss
Kentucky at K-State
Oklahoma at Georgia
Alabama at Oklahoma State
TCU at Missouri
Texas A&M at Texas
Texas Tech at Vanderbilt
Tennessee at West Virginia