MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University redshirt senior defensive lineman Reese Donahue was named to the Hampshire Honor Society by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
"We are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year's Hampshire Honor Society," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "For more than a decade, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives."
With the addition of Donahue to the group, he becomes the 36th Mountaineer named to the honor society since its formation in 2007.
An impressive 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the Society's 14th year. The initiative has honored 12,127 student-athletes since its inception, and the program has experienced growth every year in either members or school participation since its launch.
"We have honored more than 12,000 student-athletes in the last 14 years thanks to Jon Hanson's generosity," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. "We are grateful for his passionate belief in the scholar-athlete ideal, and the Hampshire Honor Society allows us to showcase the names of tomorrow's leaders while inspiring future generations to follow in their footsteps."
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF’s National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. The program further strengthens the organization’s leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes who play football at the 775 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide.
Twenty-nine colleges and universities have had at least one player in all 14 years of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, including BYU, Brown, Bucknell, Colorado, Columbia, Dayton, Huntingdon (Ala.), Iowa, Johns Hopkins (Md.), Kentucky, Lafayette, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth, Montana, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Penn State, Redlands (Calif.), Saint John's (Minn.), SMU, South Dakota State, Wartburg (Iowa), Washington Univ. in St. Louis (Mo.), Wayne State (Mich.), West Virginia, Wingate (N.C.), Yale and Youngstown State.