MORGANTOWN — One man’s opt-out is another man’s opportunity.
For West Virginia, the player with that chance is redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis, who is set to make his first start at running back in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28, with the Mountaineers taking on Minnesota. The game is set for a 10:15 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPN.
Senior running back Leddie Brown announced earlier in the week that he would not play in the bowl game, thus ending his career with the Mountaineers and thrusting Mathis into the spotlight. While the matchup with the Golden Gophers will mark the end of the season, Mathis believes it marks the beginning for him.
“It’s definitely a beginning,” Mathis said during a press conference on Friday.
Really, that beginning likely came in the team’s season finale at Kansas, a game in which Mathis carried the ball 22 times for 118 yards, both easily career highs. Mathis has slowly emerged as the reliable second option in the backfield the Mountaineers needed in the second half of this season, and on Friday his coaches and quarterback expressed their utmost confidence in him.
“It’s a great opportunity,” coach Neal Brown said. “He’s played good football. If you go back, he’s kind of gotten better and better since the bye week, he’s had some big moments. Obviously, the Kansas game — he played almost every snap in the second half of the Kansas game. I think Leddie hit the big run and then Tony brought it home, so he’s ready. I think it’s a great opportunity for him.”
“We’re so proud of how he’s grown,” offensive coordinator Gerad Parker added. “The good thing is for Tony, he’s not surprised by it. He’s worked his tail off to get to this point and he got a flash of that in the last game. I would hope he would tell you that nothing is going to change about his preparation, just his opportunities are going to go up.”
“I’m a big fan of Tony,” quarterback Jarret Doege said. “I think he’s actually one of the hardest workers if not the hardest worker on the football team. He’s put a lot of work in each offseason I’ve been here with him. That’s probably something you don’t know about him is that he is one of the hardest workers on the team. For him to get his chance, I’m super-excited for him.”
Doege’s comments about Mathis’ work ethic were similar to those coming from the Mountaineer coaching staff coming into preseason camp, and Mathis seemed poised to take a big, immediate step forward. But injury woes through the preseason seemed to hinder that progress. and after being ruled out for the season opener at Maryland, Mathis mustered just nine carries for 25 yards over the next five games.
Though coaches bemoaned the team’s need for a secondary option in the backfield for the second straight year, nobody was more bothered than Mathis.
“It was very frustrating,” Mathis said. “But you’ve just got to keep your mental good and overcome it.”
Mathis credited Leddie Brown for becoming a friend and mentor away from the field but he’s had other help along the way as well. Current Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, a former standout at the University of Georgia, is an alum of Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia, the same school Mathis attended.
On Friday, Mathis credited Chubb with helping him through tough times as well.
“Nick Chubb is basically my best friend, we’re tight,” Mathis said. “[He helped me] a lot. He had an injury in his college career that was way worse than mine and he overcame it. He helped me a lot mentally. You’ve just got to stay strong, it can’t rain every day.”
Grinding through those rainy days will finally lead to Mathis’ day in the desert sun. Along the way there were several points of emphasis, including breaking tackles and route running, according to Mathis.
But what makes his story a little different, especially by today’s standard, is that Mathis paid his dues and will now reap the benefits at the end of his third season. It’s a narrative that has and will likely continue to be more and more unheard of as the transfer portal continues to lure players who desire more and more immediate playing time.
Mathis, however, said that leaving WVU was never an option for him.
“My trainer from high school — me and Nick Chubb’s trainer — he don’t believe in quitting or turning around,” Mathis said. “You’ve got to keep going, fight through it. And plus, I wanted to be here. This is home for me [and] my family, so that was definitely a big reason I stayed and wanted to fix all my wrongs.”