Wyoming East handed the Logan High School girls' basketball team its first loss of the season with Thursday night's 53-46 win over the Lady Cats at the Wyoming East gym.
Logan, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AAA, dropped to 10-1 on the season.
Wyoming East, the third-ranked Class AA team in the state, improved to 6-2
The Warriors avenged a 63-48 loss earlier in the season at Logan.
Logan trailed 12-8 after one quarter, 20-14 at the half and 37-31 after three. Wyoming East held off Logan in the fourth quarter as both teams tallied 14 points.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 20-point effort. She was the only Lady Cats to reach double digits in scoring.
Emma Elkins and Bam Mosby tallied six points apiece. Abbie Myers had five, Halle Crouse four and Natalie Blankenship and Autumn Adkins chipped in with two points each.
Maddie Clark led Wyoming East with 18 points. Kayley Bane also reached double digits with 11 points. Hannah Blankenship tallied eight, Colleen Lookabill and Cadee Blackburn had seven each and Alivia Monroe had two.
The Lady Cats did not make any 3-pointers in the game. Wyoming East had two – one each by Lookabill and Blankenship.
“Tough road loss for the Lady Wildcats tonight at Wyoming East,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “Tonight we were outplayed. We played very hard and never quit. We didn’t shoot well tonight. We were down three with the ball with under a minute to play and never scored again. Wyoming East closed the game 5 for 6 from the line to pull off the win. Great atmosphere and we will hopefully learn a lot from this loss to make us stronger in the future. Still very proud of my girls. Just dug ourselves two big of a hole in the first quarter going 2 for 15 to start out the game from the floor.”
Logan is scheduled to return to action with a huge home contest on Wednesday, Jan. 19 against Class AAA sectional rival and No. 5-ranked Wayne.
LHS then hosts Winfield on Jan. 22 and Sissonville on Jan. 24.
The Lady Cats travel to county rival Chapmanville on Jan. 27.
