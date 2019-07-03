NEW RICHMOND - Wyoming East pitcher Holly Brehm added one more title to her long and decorated legacy: All-American. Brehm was named to the USA Today second-team All-American list.
She was the only West Virginian to make the list.
A dual player, Brehm, who signed a letter of intent to pitch at Ohio University, is the only athlete in county history to be named to her sport's first-team all-state team.
She compiled a 21-5 mound mark this season, and struck out 353 in 163 2/3 innings with a 0.64 earned run average.
She had 16 shutouts this past season and nine no hitters, including a perfect game.
In her phenomenal career, Brehm was 75-17 on the mound with 1,177 strikeouts and an earned run average just a tick above 1.00. She had 26 no hitters, 46 shutouts and five perfect games.
While she will concentrate on her pitching at Ohio University, Brehm has been her team's leading hitter the last three seasons. This spring she hit .467 (35-75) with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 29 RBIs and 32 runs. She was walked 25 times.
Her career batting average was .502 with 115 RBIs, 118 runs scored and she walked 75 times.
Brehm led the Lady Warriors to their first Class AA state tournament berth as a sophomore and again as a junior.
Brehm also was MVP of the first game of the softball version of the annual North-South All-Star Classic.