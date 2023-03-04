Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE - The Chapmanville girls basketball team hosted Wyoming East on Tuesday night in the Class AA Region III championship game with a chance to punch a ticket to the state tournament in Charleston, but the visiting Lady Warriors came up big in the final two minutes and won by a final of 54-47.

The eighth-ranked Lady Tigers saw their campaign come to a close at 16-9 overall while Wyoming East, ranked first in Class AA, improved to 18-4 and is heading to the Charleston Coliseum for state tourney play next week.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

