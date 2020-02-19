HOUSTON -- The Houston Roughnecks (2-0) relied on their high-octane offense and a timely fourth-quarter interception to notch a 28-24 win over the St. Louis BattleHawks (1-1) in front of the home crowd at TDECU Stadium.
The Roughnecks enjoyed three touchdown pairings from quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips, who caught seven of eight targets for 54 yards.
BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu nearly stole the show from Walker, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 32 and one score. However, a costly fourth-quarter interception proved decisive, despite a late-quarter touchdown that cut the deficit.
Walker failed to reach 200 aerial yards, but Phillips made most of his work count, catching eight of 10 targets for 63 yards and making his three end-zone trips. Those goal-line crossings gave him four on the season after he planted one in the season-opening victory.
RENEGADES 25, WILDCATS 18: A 3-3 halftime score gave way to a furiously paced second half, as the Dallas Renegades (1-1) emerged with a 25-18 road win Sunday over the Los Angeles Wildcats (0-2) at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Despite losing the turnover battle 3-0, Dallas broke through on the ground after the break. Landry Jones threw for 305 yards in his return from the sidelines, and Cameron Artis-Payne finished with 131 scrimmage yards (99 rushing) and two key second-half scores.
The Wildcats welcomed back their own quarterback in Josh Johnson, who connected twice for a touchdown with Nelson Spruce, who may finish Week 2 as the league's leader with 192 receiving yards across his first two contests.
DEFENDERS 27, GUARDIANS 0: The DC Defenders (2-0) kept protecting their home turf in Week 2, stiff-arming the New York Guardians (1-1) 27-0 at Audi Field on Saturday.
The Defenders once again lived up to their name, finding the end zone on a takeaway and snuffing out New York's hope of consistently challenging downfield.
Eli Rogers played in Week 2 while his mother's funeral was happening. With eight targets and five catches, the former NFL receiver once again proved to be a safety valve for quarterback Cardale Jones.
This isn't to dismiss the other downfield weapons, either. Rashad Ross once again displayed his deep-play danger with 95 yards. Nearly matching him with 92 yards was DeAndre Thompkins, who missed Week 1 but also found plenty of holes in New York's secondary on a six-catch, 92-yard day on nine targets, while catching the first score of the game.
DRAGONS 17, VIPERS 9: The Seattle Dragons (1-1) had some first-half jitters in their first home game in XFL history, but they came out on top in a frantic second half to topple the Tampa Bay Vipers (0-2) on Saturday, 17-9, at CenturyLink Field.
An XFL-record 29,172 in attendance were rewarded with a duel of big plays after the halftime break, with the Dragons coming through on two big scoring plays.
Saturday, Feb. 22 games:
Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m. (ABC)
Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Feb. 23 games:
New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
DC at LA, 6 p.m. (FS1)