CARSON, Calif. -- After losing their first two XFL games, the Los Angeles Wildcats (1-2) came into Week 3 searching for an identity on both sides of the ball.
They found it on offense with the help of "Mr. Excitement": running back Martez Carter.
Pressed into duty due to Elijah Hood being inactive, the quick carrier scored three touchdowns -- with several backflips included -- and compiled 75 offensive yards during the 39-9 victory over the DC Defenders (2-1) in Week 3.
LA marked its first win during its second straight outing with Josh Johnson at quarterback -- he went 18-for-25 with 278 yards, three touchdowns, and a sterling 148 rating -- and head coach Winston Moss calling the defensive plays.
DC mustered just 90 net passing yards and went 2-for-13 on third downs. The Wildcats' defense recorded five takeaways, including four interceptions of Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones.
BATTLEHAWKS 29, GUARDIANS 9:The St. Louis Battlehawks torched the New York Guardians 29-9 on Sunday as pro football made its return to St. Louis after the NFL Rams' departure to LA in 2015.
The BattleHawks (2-1) kept the ball on the ground for the majority of the game, and Matt Jones finished with 95 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while Christine Michael rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
The Guardians (1-2) struggled mightily once again this week, and coach Kevin Gilbride actually used three different quarterbacks. The third, Luis Perez, entered the game in the fourth quarter and led the Guardians to their only touchdown of the game -- an eight-yard catch by Austin Duke.
RENEGADES 24, DRAGONS 12: An unanswered 18-point run lifted the visiting Dallas Renegades (2-1) to a 24-12 win over the Seattle Dragons (1-2) at CenturyLink Field on Saturday, pushing Dallas into sole possession of second place in the West.
Dallas quarterback Landry Jones (30-for-41, 274 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions) hit TE Donald Parham for two touchdowns (from 10 and 65 yards out, respectively), but the Renegades truly put the game away by leaning on the run after halftime for the second straight week. Cameron Artis-Payne wound up with 80 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards in another commanding performance.
Dragons quarterback Brandon Silvers looked efficient with two first-half TD tosses but was stymied by the Renegades starting in the third quarter, and while Seattle's run game again was strong (99 yards), it failed to sustain late drives.
ROUGHNECKS 34, VIPERS 27: The Tampa Bay Vipers' (0-3) first XFL home game featured a reinvigorated offense with success from their quarterback tandem, but it wasn't enough to stop the potent Houston Roughnecks (3-0) from powering to a 34-27 win.
Cam Phillips caught three touchdowns from P.J. Walker for the second straight week and piled up 194 receiving yards, the best single-game mark in the league so far, on eight catches (10 targets).
Tampa Bay handed over the majority of play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Jaime Elizondo, and it paid off as the Vipers were rolling in the first half with two successful red-zone trips. However, a quieter second half -- and an interception thrown in the final minute -- prevented them from nabbing their first victory.
Week 4 Games:
Saturday, Feb. 29
LA at New York, 2 p.m. (ABC)
Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, March 1
Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m. (FS1)
DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)