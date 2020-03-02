ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Throwdown felt like a hoedown with how much the Houston Roughnecks were recording takeaways.
Forcing five turnovers made up for a quieter offensive day than usual, but Houston (4-0) held on to defeat the Dallas Renegades (2-2) 27-20 Sunday at Globe Life Park in XFL Week 4 action.
The Roughnecks defense recorded three interceptions and recovered two fumbles -- including one returned for a touchdown.
Dallas hung around until their final fourth-quarter drive. However, Landry Jones sustained an apparent injury to his left leg and had to be helped off the field.Philip Nelson took over, but Houston recovered a fumble near their own goal line to hang on and win by a touchdown.
VIPERS 25, DEFENDERS 0: Sunday night marked the second straight week that the DC Defenders fell to a winless team.
This time, the beneficiary was the Tampa Bay Vipers (1-3), who controlled the pace with a suffocating rushing attack during a 25-0 home win at Raymond James Stadium.
De'Von Smith notched the first 100-yard rushing game in XFL history with his 103-yard performance on 21 carries (4.9 average). Jacques Patrick had 94 yards, playing with a heavy heart after the recent passing of his father.
Quarterback Taylor Cornelius rarely missed a bit, going 24-for-31 for 211 yards and a touchdown, adding a rushing score. He's found a groove with offensive coordinator and play-caller Jaime Elizondo the past two weeks.
On DC's side in that same window, Cardale Jones has averaged 87.5 passing yards and struggled to a 0:5 TD:INT.
BATTLEHAWKS 23, DRAGONS 16: The Seattle Dragons offense received a major jolt after putting in B.J. Daniels at quarterback in the second half, but the St. Louis BattleHawks (3-1) survived at home Saturday to win 23-16 in Week 4.
Daniels threw for 100 yards and a score while also chewing up 84 rushing yards, bringing Seattle (1-3) back into the game after the club mustered just three points in the first half. Although he led them on a pair of touchdown drives to bring them close, he was intercepted by Will Hill late in the fourth quarter.
The Dragons also failed to stall blossoming BattleHawks signal-caller Jordan Ta'amu. The Ole Miss alum threw for 264 yards and a touchdown on a 20-for-27 day (74 percent completion rate) and ran for 60 yards, continuing to thrive in the BattleHawks' pace-controlling style.
GUARDIANS 17, WILDCATS 14: A blocked field goal and steady quarterback play from Luis Perez propelled the New York Guardians (2-2) to a 17-14 Week 4 victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats (1-3) on Saturday.
Perez was pressed into starting at quarterback with Matt McGloin inactive. Working in conjunction with an effective New York Guardians run game, the slinger helped defeat his former LA squad.
However, LA kicker Nick Novak had a field-goal attempt blocked by Jarrell Owens and later pushed wide to the right a 44-yard try in the fourth that would've tied it.
The Guardians (2-2) halted a two-game losing streak by leaning on an efficient, safe effort from Perez (18-for-26, 150 yards) highlighted by beautiful TD showcased below.
The real weight was carried by Darius Victor, who barreled through the Wildcats defense for 82 yards on 18 carries (4.6 average), frequently moving chains.
The Wildcats (1-3) thrived through the air in defeat. Josh Johnson piled up 330 passing yards and accounted for two touchdowns, with Tre McBride registering eight catches, 1277 yards and a TD on 12 targets.
Week 5 Games:
Saturday, March 7
Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m. (ABC)
New York at Dallas, 5 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, March 8
St. Louis at DC, 3 p.m. (FS1)
Tampa Bay at LA, 9 p.m. (ESPN)