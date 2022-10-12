Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20220903 mu soccer 03.jpg
Marshall’s Milo Yosef prepares to take a corner as the Herd takes on Pitt during an NCAA men’s soccer match on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

The Marshall men’s soccer team was held to just seven shots but scored on three of them to defeat South Carolin 3-1 Saturday evening at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Thundering Herd (7-1-2, 2-0-2 Sun Belt Conference) picked up its second win in league play and upped its unbeaten streak to eight games. Marshall’s seven shots taken tied a season low.

