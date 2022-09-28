HUNTINGTON — Call it the “Milo Miracle.”
Marshall’s Milo Yosef made a run in the 85th minute and beat WVU goalkeeper Jackson Lee to the short post to earn the only tally in the fourth-ranked Thundering Herd’s 1-0 win in front of 2,735 fans at Hoops Family Field on Saturday night.
“I dreamt of that the night before, so good that it happened,” Yosef said. “I’m really happy about it.”
On the decisive play, Yosef took a ball down the right side and got to stride off a solid first touch, which sprung him past an initial WVU defender. Yosef then used his speed to get into the box before finishing to the near post off Lee’s hand, sending the Marshall faithful into a frenzy in the stands.
“When he was taking his first touch and turned the corner and got past the guy, you could see he was feeling it,” Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. “It was like, ‘OK. Just shoot. … Get across the goalie, get across the goal.’ You could see as soon as he turned, he just had his shoulders up and his head came up and he was going to try to get past the next guy and rip it. That’s exactly what he did.”
Yosef’s moment came off a huge momentum swing triggered by Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, who sprawled to his left to make a save that kept it scoreless less than one minute prior. A rebound attempt for the Mountaineers was sent wide.
In the emotional moment for the Mountaineers, Yosef struck true.
“It’s Milo being Milo, but it was definitely a deflating moment for them,” Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. “You could see their heads drop a little bit.”
Yosef’s moment was the latest in a multitude of Marshall-WVU moments that have served as memories in his career. The senior forward said this moment was a dedication to Semmle, who made several key saves to keep it scoreless before the Herd broke through.
“He’s an incredible goalkeeper and he saved us today many times,” Yosef said. “’That one was for you, Ollie.’”
For WVU coach Dan Stratford, it was the latest in a season full of close calls that have gone the wrong way for the Mountaineers.
Shot totals were even, as was the match for a long period as the teams jockeyed back and forth in search of breaking through.
Given that Grassie and Stratford are best friends who coached together, it was a match of adjustments to the tendencies that each are well-versed in with the other.
“It very much felt like a chess match,” Stratford said. “They had little periods of possession, and we had of possession and it went back and forth. It’s because we know each other well.
“They’ve probably got a little more dynamism and attacking threat and that was the subtle, subtle difference. I think our goalkeeper is disappointed that it has beaten him on the near post.”
Marshall had the better of the second half after a first half that went by with little fanfare for both teams.
Grassie said he wanted to increase the pace of play in the second half, which allowed the Herd’s playmakers to get into space and make the match more end-to-end.
“It was just trying to increase the pressure in the second half, and we felt like it was going to come,” Grassie said. “We were getting those 1v1 moments and we’ve got special players and that felt like that was the difference today.”
The in-state rivalry has blossomed into one of the nation’s top matchups annually over the last few years since Stratford took over at WVU, but Grassie said adding the Sun Belt Conference matchup to the fold gives it another dimension.
Getting away from Saturday night with a win is massive for the Herd, Grassie said.
“Three points makes or breaks a season,” Grassie said. “It always comes down to a couple points at the end of the season in conference, so that was on the line. Obviously, we know each other’s program so well and then all of the rivalry stuff, just to throw in three points — it didn’t anything else, but you throw in three points and it makes it that much more special.”
Marshall, ranked No. 4 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Association poll, moves to 5-1-1 on the season and 0-1-1 in the Sun Belt while WVU dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-1-1 in league play. The Mountaineers are 0-4 on the road this season.