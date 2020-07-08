In normal times the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team plays dozens of games each summer in the three-week practice period.
The Tigers travel all around, go to camps and scrimmage.
It’s like a “second season” if you will, or a preview season to the upcoming roundball campaign.
But this year has been like no other and with the restrictions being placed on high school sports teams due to COVID-19.
One of those restrictions is no scrimmages are allowed to be played.
And that’s a big blow to the Tigers who will be rebuilding for the 2020-21 season.
Chapmanville believes it has the talent there but some seasoning is definitely needed.
The Tigers’ “Big Three” of All-State starters Obinna Killen, Philip Mullins and Andrew Shull have all graduated and those shoes will be tough to replace. Killen is headed to play at Marshall University, while Mullins is going to WVU Tech and Shull to the University of Rio Grande in Ohio.
Chapmanville does have two starters back with a pair rising sophomores in 6-foot-4 Brody Dalton and 6-1 guard Isaiah Smith. Both started last year as freshmen. Colton Craddock, 6-1 junior, also returns as do a host of other reserves and JV players from last season.
The Tigers won back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2018 and 2019. This past season was shut down, however, in the regionals due to the virus outbreak. Chapmanville was 22-2 when the season was halted.
If there was a summer Chapmanville needed to scrimmage this was it.
“We are limited in the things that we like to do but we’ll work through it and hopefully we get to the normal way to doing things next summer,” Tigers’ coach Brad Napier said.
The Tigers were set to begin its three-week summer practice period this week.
“We’ve been lifting some weights and have been doing other things like agility drills,” Napier said. “This Monday starts our three-week period. We won’t be able to have any scrimmages and that’s unfortunate because this is what really helps us as much as anything.”
In usual summers, Chapmanville often plays 30 or more games.
“We play a ton of games in the summers,” Napier said. “Last summer, we played 37 games. The summer before that we played 34. So we basically play a whole season in the summer against really good competition and our kids really learn from that. We aren’t going to be able to do that this summer so it’s going to be a challenge for us. This team coming up this year really needed this more than any that we’ve had in recent years because we have so many young kids and new kids. We are going to have to depend on freshmen and sophomores to play. They really need to learn at a higher level.”
Napier said he hopes CRHS will be able to play some scrimmages in the fall.
“Hopefully, we can play some fall league games and be able to play a little bit and learn from that,” he said. “You learn when you play and you learn to play hard. This is something that our guys will have to learn on the fly.:
The WVSSAC moves to a new four-class format next season but Chapmanville will remain in the Class AA ranks.
Since no state tournament was played this year, the Tigers will still enter the 2020-21 season as the defending two-time Class AA back-to-back state champs.
The Tigers will play in a new three-team sectional with Mingo Central and Liberty Raleigh. Chapmanville and Mingo Central have been 2A state rivals the last four years.
Opposite CRHS in Region 3 Section 1 are Bluefield, Summers County and Wyoming East.
A total of 24 teams are in Class AA across the state, many of which had been longtime Class A private school powerhouses.
The Tigers were 22-2 and ranked No. 1 in the state when the season was shut down. Chapmanville was heavily favored to beat sub .500 team Winfield in its regional game and were expected to grab the top seed for the state tournament.
Chapmanville was looking to become the first varsity team from Logan County to win three straight state titles.
Since Chapmanville’s state championship game run began in 2017, the Tigers have a combined 97-10 record during that span, a 90.1 winning percentage.
The Tigers were 26-2 in 2019 and 27-1 in 2018 during their state championship years. CRHS went 22-5 in 2017 in its runner-up season.
Chapmanville has a 48-4 record over the last two seasons, a winning percentage of 92.3 percent.
Napier, who enters his sixth season next year, has a 115-19 all-time record at Chapmanville, an 85.8 percent winning percentage. He first led the Tigers to the state tournament in 2016, resulting in a 30-28 loss to Poca in the opening round.
Napier is 8-2 in state tournament games at CRHS.