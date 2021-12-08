CHAPMANVILLE — The delayed and abbreviated 2021 high school basketball campaign was a rebuilding season for the youthful Chapmanville Regional High School Lady Tigers.
With a roster full of freshmen and sophomores and with a new coach in Kristina Gore, the Lady Tigers were building for the future.
Chapmanville closed out with a 3-12 mark, falling to Mingo Central (54-42) in the Class AA sectional finals and then losing to No. 2-ranked and eventual state champion Wyoming East (82-17) in the regional co-finals.
It was a learning experience for the Lady Tigers, which dropped their first eight games of the season, but there were many silver linings.
Chapmanville’s young players saw a lot of court time and got a lot of experience and, with no seniors on last year’s roster, most of the Lady Tigers’ team is back for the upcoming 2021-22 round ball season.
CRHS showed much improvement this summer during the off-season and hope that bleeds over to the regular season.
Gore and the Lady Tigers are excited about this year’s prospects.
“I look for us to have a balanced attack this year. We have multiple girls that can score in different ways. When teams prepare for us, they won’t be able to key in on just one or two players. You’ll have to guard us all. I’m very optimistic about our outlook for this season. We have the pieces we need to make a serious jump from where we were last year.”
CRHS was very active in the off-season.
“Our off-season was productive and will make a big difference for us,” Gore said. “We had a core group of girls make a commitment to put the success of this team ahead of whatever else they could have been doing as individuals. Because of that, we were able to play north of 25 games and get a full season of experience in. That’s why we expect our freshmen to play like sophomores, our sophomores to play like juniors, and so on. Being young won’t be an excuse we fall back on if we don’t perform well this season.”
All of Chapmanville’s young players are back from last year.
““Last year I talked a lot about this year’s incoming freshman class. They are special. Hard working kids with great attitudes,” Gore said. “I’m looking forward to the style we’re going to be able to play. Speed kills, and we’ve got some of that in the lineup now. We’re going to play with a lot more tempo and crank up the heat defensively. We will be a lot more fun to watch.”
Many of Chapmanville’s top players and starters from last year are back, including senior guard Claire Dingess, who was a Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection last season. She averaged seven points, five boards and three assists a game.
“Claire is such a hard worker,” Gore said. “She sets a great example for our younger players with her work ethic and how she treats her teammates. She brings a lot to the table for us with her athleticism. She’s strong and physical and is willing to do whatever is asked of her. She had to take on the majority of the ball handling duties last year, but will transition to more of a small forward this season. I’m confident she’ll do very well in that role. She’ll hit the boards hard on both ends, and is a strong finisher around the basket.”
Dingess, however, fractured her ankle in mid-November and the time table for her return is not known.
Chapmanville also returns sophomore Jaiden Mahon, an All-Conference Honorable Mention pick from last year. She averaged eight points and eight rebounds a game last season as a freshman.
“Jaiden really started to figure things out toward the end of the season last year,” Gore said. “From about the halfway point on, she started to take more initiative and look for multiple ways to score. She’s also a great interior passer. She’ll be a difficult matchup for bigs that have trouble guarding away from the basket. You have to come out and guard her or she’ll make you pay. The area we’ve got to develop is her inside game. If she can add that to her arsenal, she’ll be difficult to stop.”
Several other Lady Tigers are back, including sophomore Chloe Thompson who saw a lot of playing time last year.
Thompson averaged six points, nine boards and two blocked shots per game last season.
““I look for Chloe to have a big year. She’s another matchup problem because of her length and speed,” Gore said. “She makes great cuts to the basket and uses her length to her advantage to finish over top of people. She led our team in blocked shots last year and grabbed over 100 rebounds in a shortened season.”
Junior Makayla Crum and senior Bryanna Marcum also return as well as and sophomore Riley Lucas.
“Riley stepped up into a major role for us last year and gave us big minutes,” Gore said. “I’d like to see her build on that this season. She’s capable of creating some havoc on defense and has the ability to knock down the three ball. Bry isn’t as experienced due to not playing her first two years of high school, but she’s an absolute dream to coach. She goes hard every practice and brings a great attitude with her. When she isn’t in the game, she makes sure our bench stays hyped which is huge for us. Makayla is a little undersized for her position, but she’s a scrappy player which could earn her some minutes. She’s also right there with Bry making sure our bench is engaged during games.”
The Lady Tigers have several newcomers and incoming freshman on the roster.
Two of those freshmen are Daizi Farley and Haley Fleming.
“Daizi and Haley are a special duo,” Gore said. “They complement each other very well. Honestly, those two remind me a lot of the dynamic Kara (Willis) and I had when we played together. Haley is very aggressive and has the ability to get all the way to the basket any time she wants to, and Daizi is a knock down shooter and has been working hard to improve her game off the dribble. Both have great speed and a lot of the intangibles that you can’t teach. They are both incredibly competitive and give 110% when they are on the floor.”
Freshmen Brooke Christian, Laken Parks, Makayla Parsons, Savannah Kirk and Braylee Podunavac round out the frosh.
Kirk, Podunavac and Parsons are pressing for playing time.
Aayla Browning is another freshman who is a part of the program but will more than likely be out most of the season due to injury.
Leah Ball, Julie Campbell and Rylee Pritchard round out the Lady Tigers’ roster.
CRHS plays again in a three-team Class AA sectional with Mingo Central and Liberty-Raleigh. The Lady Tigers destroyed winless Liberty, 57-9, in last year’s sectional opener.
Chapmanville is slated to open the season at Herbert Hoover on Dec. 2 in the Cardinal Conference opener.
Many tough games are on the Chapmanville schedule, including a home-and-away series with Class AAAA South Charleston and other non-conference games against Summers County and Class AAA Lincoln County.
League games against Logan, Scott, Wayne, Nitro, Poca, Winfield, Sissonville and Herbert Hoover are also on the slate.
Nitro, led by All-State standout Baylee Goins, went 16-1 last season and won the Class AAA state championship with a 51-45 victory over Fairmont Senior.