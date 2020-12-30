CHAPMANVILLE — Will the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team rebuild or reload this season?
That’s the question that is often asked once a team graduates some of its best players.
Chapmanville, the back-to-back Class AA state champions which went 22-2 last year and had the state’s No. 1 ranking before the roundball season was closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was hit hard by graduation.
Those holes will have to be filled heading into the delayed 2021 basketball season which begins for the Tigers on Jan. 29 at home against Herbert Hoover.
The Tigers lose their big three of All-State starters Obinna Anochili-Killen, Philip Mullins and Andrew Shull. A fourth senior, Chase Berry, also graduated.
Killen (Marshall), Mullins (WVU Tech) and Shull (Rio Grande) are all playing at the collegiate level in their freshman seasons.
The Tigers, however, are still talented, albeit youthful.
“It might take us to mid-season or the end of the season to play our best before we really get into the right direction but I think that we can do that,” sixth-year coach Brad Napier said. “It just might take awhile.”
Balance and depth could both be key this year for the young Tigers.
“When roles change on team it’s not the same,” Napier said. “We are going to be totally different than last year and their roles on the team will be totally different. The experiences that they had last year will be different than what they will be doing this year. It will be totally different for them and it’s going to take awhile for them and for everyone else on the team. We’ve got some good players and some talent but they are just inexperienced. It’s going to take some time.”
The Tigers will be fielding a young team this year.
Two starters are back, however, in 6-foot-4 Brody Dalton and 6-1 guard Isaiah Smith. Both started as freshmen last season.
“We’re going to be balanced this year,” Napier said. “We’ve been that way the last few years. We’re going to put different guys out there but those two guys have probably played more at the varsity level then anyone on the team. But they are still sophomores and there will still be a lot of growing pains there. We’re not going to be as seasoned as we were in the past but we are going to be athletic and we have some length. We might be a little more athletic than we’ve been in a while.”
The Tigers will be searching for new leaders.
“We have some talent. Guys just have to step up,” Napier said. “We also have to find leadership too. We lost some great leaders from last year’s team, three great senior leaders, that have been in state tournament every year that they’ve played. We have to find leadership, whether it be from a freshman or a sophomore or a junior or whoever. That will be the key to our success. I think you’ll see this team play with a lot of heart and a lot of character. I think by the end of the season we’ll be a pretty tough out.”
Colton Craddock, 6-1 junior, also returns for Chapmanville. He saw some court time last season.
“He’s a junior and he came on late last year,” Napier said. “He really emerged in the last six or seven games of the season. He was really playing well at the end of the season. He’s going to be in the mix at the guard position for us. He’s real athletic and jumps well. He can play multiple positions for us and can play the point guard, the two or the three. He can even slide down and play a post position. He also played some great defense last year. He’s another guy that we are going to lean on too for minutes and ball handling. There’s a lot that he can do.”
CRHS will also look to senior Hunter Jeffrey for playing time.
“He tore his ACL at the end of last year playing in some pickup ball,” Napier said. “He’s not been cleared as of yet but he was a player last year who played some minutes for us in the post. He’s a big, strong kid and has some touch and can shoot it a little bit. We’re hoping to get him back before the season or the start of January. We’re hoping the doctors release him and everything comes back good. We hope that he can be a major factor for us.”
Senior Isaiah Fleming is also pressing for playing time.
“He’s a senior but hasn’t had a lot of varsity action,” Napier said. “He’s a kid that has been around the program for awhile. We’re expecting him to get some solid minutes this year for us.”
Preston Smith, a junior, also returns. He started four games for the Tigers last year.
“He got to play a lot,” Napier said of Smith. “We’re expecting him to get some minutes as well. He’s been one of our better defenders over the last two years.”
Isaac Butcher, a junior, also figures into the mix for Chapmanville.
“He’s 6-2 and he will be one of our post guys,” Napier said. “He’s been primarily a JV player but we are hoping he can make the jump up this year and give us some varsity minutes.”
Sophomore Trey Butcher also expects to contribute for the Tigers. He can shoot and score and CRHS will be needing that this season.
“Trey is one of the more talented kids in our program,” Napier said. “He’s a very good shooter and maybe one of the best shooters on our team. He can also put it on the floor. He can score from just about anywhere. We think that there will be games this season where he will lead us in scoring. He’s not played a whole lot at the varsity level.”
Devon Workman is a sophomore point guard and could also see action.
“He’s a very very talented kid,” Napier said. “He’s very athletic and super quick. He’s going to be a really good point guard in the future. He’s still young, just a sophomore, and hasn’t played at the varsity level yet.”
Landon Tomblin, a sophomore and freshman Zion Blevins are two other top Tiger players.
“Blevins has a chance to play varsity for us this year,” Napier said. “He’s about 6-5. He’s very talented and athletic. He’s just really inexperienced. Not having the summer to practice really hurt him along with all of our other guys but it really hurt our freshmen. We think by the end of the year that he can be a varsity contributor.”
Chapmanville stays as a Double-A school this year as the WVSSAC moves to a four-class format for the first time ever.
The Tigers’ new Class AA sectional foes are Liberty-Raleigh and Mingo Central. The Miners are a holdover from last year’s six-team Double-A super sectional.
---
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
Jan. 29: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2: at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24: Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
March 2: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.
March 10: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
March 12: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
March 16: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
March 19: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game