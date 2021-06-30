CHARLESTON — With six sophomore starters on Logan High School’s Class AA state championship team, the Wildcats could be a force to be reckoned with in the next couple of years on the state tourney stage.
Sophomores Dawson Maynard, Jake Ramey, Garrett Williamson, Aiden Slack, Konner Lowe and Ryan Roberts will be back next season.
Juniors Jarron Glick, Korbin Bostic and Carson Kirk, who have all started this season, will also be returning next season.
Twin brother pitchers Chad and Jared Burnette also return next season as well as Aiden Slack, a sophomore, who has also been a starter in the outfield.
Freshmen Cole Blankenship and Joey Canterbury and sophomore William Mullins also return.
In fact, Logan loses just two seniors due to graduation in Corey Miller and Tyler Fenwick.
“I’m speechless. How hard we worked. It all paid off in the end,” Maynard said. “It’s a great feeling. I knew that we could do it. We’ve been playing ball together, a lot of us, since we’ve been 8. The bond is there and the chemistry is there. We have a lot of sophomores who start. I think we can do it again next year.”
Williamson said the Wildcats dominant in Saturday’s 13-0 win over North Marion in the finals and will be hungry to make it back to Charleston in 2022.
“It’s been awesome and I couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said. “13-0 and that was complete domination. We had two good seniors and we’re super young. We knew halfway through the season that we were pretty daggone good. We hope to be back two more times and win it two more times. We’ll see. We are going to go back to work as soon as possible.”
Lowe said the Wildcats will work hard to make a return trip next year.
“It feels great. We got the job done,” he said. “It’s what we’ve worked for even in the off-season. We work hard and we hope to make it back.”
TYING IT UP: With Logan’s state baseball crown that makes seven overall in the history of the LHS program.
The Cats had previously won state titles in 1984, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2008.
The state crowns matches the seven state titles that have been won by the Logan High School basketball team (1964, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1991, 2005, 2010) in its storied history.
STATE FINALS DOMINANCE: Logan has been dominant in its last three state championship games.
Before this year, the last time Logan played in a state title game was back in 2008 when the Wildcats rolled over Point Pleasant, 13-3. It would be the last time former head coach Roger Gertz would win a state title as the Logan skipper.
Back in 2005, Logan was a 12-4 winner over Weir in the Class AA state championship game, using a 10-run inning to turn it into a rout. Current assistant coach Lou Green was a member of the 2005 squad and was an All-State pitcher.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM: Five Logan players — Garrett Williamson, Dawson Maynard, Tyler Fenwick, Konner Lowe and Chad Burnette — landed spots on the all-tournament team
Fenwick was brilliant, tossing a complete-game shutout in Saturday’s state finals win over North Marion.
Lowe was 4-for-6 in the two games with three doubles and three RBIs and had the walk-off game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh in Logan’s semifinal victory over Herbert Hoover.
Williamson played a steady second base and was 4-for-6 at the plate with two runs knocked in.
Maynard had an RBI double in the finals and also pitched in the Hoover game.
Burnette had a stellar middle relief pitching performance against Hoover and was credited with the win. He tossed four scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out three and walking two.
“I just don’t know what to think. It’s crazy,” Chad Burnette said of winning the title. “I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life. The defense backed me up.”
BIG STICKS: Logan outhit Herbert Hoover and North Marion 21-6 in both state tournament games.
BATTING 1.000: Freshman Joey Canterbury only made one place appearance in the state tournament but made the most of it as he ripped a bases loaded, three-run double in the state finals, giving Logan a 12-0 lead over North Marion.
FINISHING OUT STRONG: After starting off the season with a 7-4 mark, the Wildcats closed out at 29-6, winning 22 out of their last 24 games.