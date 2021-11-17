CHAPMANVILLE — It’s year number two for Kristina Gore with the Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team this season.
The Lady Tigers were extremely young last year and posted a 3-12 record.
Chapmanville, which opens the regular season on Nov. 30 at home against Liberty-Raleigh, will face another challenging schedule this season.
CRHS has home-and-away non-conference games against Class AAAA South Charleston and 3A teams Lincoln County and Mingo Central and are set to play in the Dec. 10-11 Summers County tourney.
The Lady Tigers also have all of the usual tough Cardinal Conference matchups as well.
In addition, Chapmanville will host a JV Showcase Dec. 3-4 at Danny Godby Gymnasium.
“We are incredibly excited to host the first-ever CRHS JV Showcase sponsored by Boone Memorial Hospital,” Gore said. “We have six teams in it this year (CRHS, Scott, Winfield, Mingo Central, St. Albans, and Sherman). We hope this event can grow in the years to come. One of our top priorities when our staff came in last season was to re-establish the JV program with a full schedule. We’re blessed to have been able to accomplish that in year two.”
Gore and the Lady Tigers are excited about this year’s prospects.
“I look for us to have a balanced attack this year. We have multiple girls that can score in different ways. When teams prepare for us, they won’t be able to key in on just one or two players. You’ll have to guard us all. I’m very optimistic about our outlook for this season. We have the pieces we need to make a serious jump from where we were last year.”
CRHS was very active in the off-season.
“Our off-season was productive and will make a big difference for us,” Gore said. “We had a core group of girls make a commitment to put the success of this team ahead of whatever else they could have been doing as individuals. Because of that, we were able to play north of 25 games and get a full season of experience in. That’s why we expect our freshmen to play like sophomores, our sophomores to play like juniors, and so on. Being young won’t be an excuse we fall back on if we don’t perform well this season.”
Many of Chapmanville’s top players and starters from last year are back, including senior guard Claire Dingess, who was a Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection last season. She averaged seven points, five boards and three assists a game.
Chapmanville also returns sophomore Jaiden Mahon, an All-Conference Honorable Mention pick from last year. She averaged eight points and eight rebounds a game last season as a freshman.
2021-22 Chapmanville Regional High School Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
Nov. 30: Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Dec. 7: at South Charleston, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: at Summers County Tournament, TBA
Dec. 11: at Summers County Tournament, TBA
Dec. 14: at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: South Charleston, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: Winfield, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11: *Nitro, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: Summers County, 5 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27: *Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 2: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: *Scott, , 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: *Poca, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game