CHAPMANVILLE — It was a crazy first year for James Barker in 2020 as the head coach of the Chapmanville Regional High School football team.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and all the delays and restrictions, the Tigers were able to play just five games last fall, finishing with a 2-3 record.
Chapmanville hopes to build on that this year in a back to normal 10-game season.
The Tigers are working towards their Aug. 27 regular season opener at Sissonville in a Cardinal Conference clash.
Chapmanville opens the season with eight straight league games, then closes out the grid campaign with non-conference matchups against Mingo Central and county rival Man.
CRHS was 2-1 in league games last season, topping Logan (20-6) and Nitro (38-28) and losing to Wayne (28-14).
“We’ve been pretty happy so far,” Barker said. “I think we’ve grown leaps and bounds since June. We took some flex days and did some stuff in June. Then when we got into the three-week period in July we feel like we’ve gotten a lot better. We’re happy with where we are at right now.”
Some key seniors are lost from last year’s team, including feature running back Jaxson Turner.
“We lost a lot of seniors. We’re a pretty young team,” Barker said. “But we have some seniors back, especially on the offensive line who have stepped in and have been leaders for us. We’ve been pretty blessed with that. We feel good with what we have. We like the pieces to the puzzle but it’s our job right now to see where these pieces fit. We don’t want to say the sky is the limit and be cliché, but we think these pieces can get us to the playoffs.”
The Tigers, though, return some familiar faces including quarterback Brody Dalton, running back Caleb Whitt and lineman Evan Plumley.
Dalton, a junior, was 42 of 79 passing for 740 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions last season.
Whitt, another junior, led the Tigers’ balanced ground game with 60 rushes for 254 yards last season. He also snared seven passes for 103 yards. Dalton had 124 rushing yards and a score.
Plumley, a senior, finished with 33 total tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
STAFF CONTINUITY: Many of Chapmanville’s assistant coaches are coming back this season, including Offensive Coordinator Bo Berry, a longtime assistant, who had been the Tigers’ Defensive Coordinator for many years.
“We’ve got a lot of the game guys and that’s good for continuity,” Barker said. “We’ve had a lot of that since Coach George Barker was there starting in the 2004 season.”
Zach Belcher is the Defensive Coordinator.
George Barker, James’ father and the former CRHS coach, will be coaching the offensive linemen.
Dave Williamson is the defensive line coach.
Larry Dingess is back as the Director of Football Operations and the Special Teams Coordinator.
YOUTH MOVEMENT: Chapmanville has a blend of returning veterans and younger talent on this year’s team.
The Tigers have just eight seniors (one who is a newcomer) and10 juniors but 14 sophomores and 10 freshmen.
“We have a lot of sophomores and that’s 30-plus players who will come back next year, hopefully,” Coach Barker said.
PRESEASON MATCHUPS: Chapmanville has two preseason scrimmages set up.
The Tigers host Wyoming East on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. in its first preseason game, then plays Aug. 20 at Clay County in its second scrimmage in another 6 p.m. Start.
LADY TIGER: For the second year in a row, CRHS has a female on the football roster with Emma Davis, a Harts native.
CARDINAL RULE: The Cardinal Conference is known for its quality brand of football.
This year should be no exception.
The league is also known for its parity.
Barker said he expects the conference to be competitive again this fall.
“Coach (Joey) Fields at Herbert Hoover has gone out and gotten a bunch of players from all across the southern part of the state,” Barker said. “I think talent-wise, people expect them to be pretty good. I think Poca is going to have another good football team this year as well. The Cardinal is so balanced and is always pretty good. Logan is loaded with athletes, Scott has a really good underclassmen group and a new coach with Coach (Jeremy) Dolin. They are going to be pretty good.”
Barker said, however, the focus is on his team.
“We are focused on us right now,” he said. “That’s cliché, but we told our team that we can look here and look there, look on your schedule and see who is coming up but if you don’t get yourself ready to play it doesn’t matter who shows up on Friday nights. We are focusing on us and we are trying to figure out what we do best before we worry about the Sissonvilles and the Pocas.”