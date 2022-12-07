GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates will have a new look on the hardwood this season as they lost six of their top seven players from a season ago.
Despite having mostly new players this season, 13-year Lady Pirate head coach Kevin Deskins still has high hopes for his young team in 2022-2023.
“I’m optimistic,” coach Kevin Deskins said. “Going into the offseason I had no clue what we would look like. We lost six players from last year and we hadn’t really got anything from our feeder system from the last couple of years. It’s been a struggle to kind of keep it consistent, so this year I had to recruit from within the high school and even the middle school.”
Belfry lost seniors Cushi Fletcher (15.6 ppg), Kyra Justice (8.3 ppg), Linzee Phillips (6 ppg), Alyssa Varney (4 ppg), and Baylei Howard (2.2 ppg) to graduation after last season and saw 6’3” center Jenna Sparks (9 ppg, 10 rpg, 5 bpg) transfer to Pikeville. Sparks made the third Lady Pirate in the past few seasons to leave to play for the Panthers joining standouts Kyera Thornsbury and Kenzie Maynard.
The lone returning player who saw action last season for Belfry is senior forward Hope Coley. Coley averaged 6.5 points and 3 rebounds as a junior.
“We got Hope Coley coming back, and she’s my lone player that has played quite a bit for me,” Deskins said. “She’s always so consistent with her attitude and her play on the floor. She’s going to be a leader for us this season and will play inside and out.”
The Lady Pirates received an experienced transfer of their own this offseason as Jaaliyah Warren came back from Martin County. Warren went to middle school at Williamson but played her first two seasons of high school for the Lady Cardinals. She averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds per game last season while drilling a team best 53 three-pointers.
“Fortunately, Jaaliyah Warren got to move back and she’s a great addition for us,” Deskins said. “She’s got a ton of potential. Just me and her together got to get going in the right direction. She’s been fantastic since she’s been here, she’s led a lot by example by the way she works in practice.”
Coach Deskins also recruited standout volleyball and tennis player Clara McNamee out to the team this season and she is expected to step into a starting role and be a key player in the post for BHS.
“I’ve recruited Clara for three years to play basketball,” Deskins said. “I feel like she needs a little bit of toughness, and basketball can help build that. And the girls need her because she’s such a great kid and a good student. She’s probably the best female athlete we got in the school. She’s going to be good at anything she does.”
Also competing for minutes this season will be freshman Kaylor Thornsbury, AJ Hairston, and Makylin Meade while 7th graders Karlea Stanley, Maci Maynard, and Dagan Oliver will also see playing time. Stanley, Maynard, and Oliver, join 8th grader Kylie Deboard and 7th grader Baylor Hall in coming up from the middle school to play varsity this season. They helped lead BMS to a runner-up finish in the Pike County Tournament.
“The middle school group is a fantastic group of girls,” Deskins said. “They’ve all been coming up and working. There’s several of them that could play varsity and should play varsity as long as they keep growing and improving like they have. I really could see us maybe playing 8 or 9 this year. Towards the end of the year, you kind of want to tighten things up a bit, but we’ve really got some talented girls on this team.”
The Lady Pirates schedule will feature a heavy 15th Region slate as well as three games in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic against Hazard, West Carter, and Knott County Central as well as home-and-homes with local foe Tug Valley and Huntington St. Joe.
“We got a complete schedule with a lot of area teams this year,” Deskins said. “Everybody is pretty good. Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia don’t really get a lot of attention, but there are some really good basketball players and coaches in this area.”2022-23 Belfry Girls Basketball Schedule
Nov 30, 22 Floyd Central away 7:30 PM
Dec 5, 22 Johnson Central home 7:30 PM
Dec 8, 22 Betsy Layne home 7:30 PM
Dec 9, 22 West Carter away
Dec 10, 22 Martin County away 7:30 PM
Dec 13, 22 Magoffin County away 7:30 PM
Dec 15, 22 Tug Valley (Williamson), WV home 7:30 PM
Dec 16, 22 St. Joseph Central (Huntington), WV away 7:30 PM
Dec 21, 22 Prestonsburg away 7:30 PM
Dec 23, 22 TBA 5:15 PM
Dec 28, 22 Hazard home 5:00 PM Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Dec 29, 22 West Carter home Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Dec 30, 22 Knott County Central home 5:00 PM Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Jan 3, 23 Lawrence County at Multiple Locations 6:30 PM Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Jan 6, 23 East Ridge home 7:30 PM
Jan 9, 23 Lawrence County home 7:30 PM
Jan 12, 23 Tug Valley (Williamson), WV away 6:00 PM
Jan 14, 23 Johnson Central at Pike Co. Central 12:00 PM Pike Central Lady Hawk 2-Day Classic
Jan 17, 23 Phelps away 7:30 PM
Jan 19, 23 Shelby Valley home 7:30 PM
Jan 21, 23 Floyd Central home 7:30 PM
Jan 24, 23 Magoffin County home 7:30 PM
Jan 27, 23 Pike County Central home 7:30 PM
Jan 28, 23 Prestonsburg home 7:30 PM
Feb 2, 23 Betsy Layne away 7:30 PM
Feb 3, 23 Martin County home 7:30 PM
Feb 4, 23 St. Joseph Central (Huntington), WV home 7:30 PM
Feb 7, 23 Pike County Central away 7:30 PM
Feb 9, 23 Johnson Central away 7:30 PM
Feb 10, 23 Phelps home 7:30 PM
2022-23 Belfry Girls Basketball Roster
Number Name Grade
00 Karlea Stanley 7th
1 Dagan Oliver 7th
2 Makaylin Meade Fr.
3 AJ Hairston Fr.
4 Abbi Vipperman Fr.
5 Baylor Hall 7th
10 Jaaliyah Warren Jr.
11 Jerryah Warren Fr.
12 Kaylor Thornsbury Fr.
20 Hope Coley Sr.
22 Clara McNamee Jr
32 Kylie Deboard 8th
55 Maci Maynard 7th