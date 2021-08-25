James Barker didn’t think the 2020 season would be so eventful.
In Barker’s first season as head coach and amid the COVID-19 pandemic and all the delays and restrictions, the Chapmanville Regional High School football team was able to play just five games last fall, finishing with a 2-3 overall record and 2-1 mark in the Cardinal Conference.
The Tigers hope to build on that this year in a back-to-normal 10-game season.
Chapmanville is happy to see a major construction project take shape at Tiger Stadium with the building of a new locker room/football building.
During last year’s craziness, players were not even allowed to use the locker room and had to dress upon arrival. Milk crates, socially distanced, were given to each player and sat along the sideline during practices and games.
The Tigers are working towards their Aug. 27 regular season opener at Sissonville. CRHS has worked hard during the summer three-week practice period and the preseason camp.
“We’ve been pretty happy so far,” Barker said. “I think we’ve grown leaps and bounds since June. We took some flex days and did some stuff in June. Then when we got into the three-week period in July we feel like we’ve gotten a lot better. We’re happy with where we are at right now.”
Some key seniors are lost from last year’s team, including feature running back Jaxson Turner.
“We lost a lot of seniors. We’re a pretty young team,” Barker said. “But we have some seniors back, especially on the offensive line who have stepped in and have been leaders for us. We’ve been pretty blessed with that. We feel good with what we have. We like the pieces to the puzzle but it’s our job right now to see where these pieces fit. We don’t want to say the sky is the limit and be cliché, but we think these pieces can get us to the playoffs.”
The Tigers, though, return some familiar faces including quarterback Brody Dalton.
Dalton, a junior and Second-Team All-Conference pick last year, was 42 of 79 passing for 740 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He also rushed for another 124 yards and a score.
Drew Berry, a sophomore, will also see time at QB.
“We’re blessed that we have two good quarterbacks,” Barker said. “Brody comes back, and statistically, he kept getting better and better. Too bad we didn’t have a 10-game season. He had a good sophomore campaign with just five games under his belt. He’s one of the best athletes that we’ve got. He’s starting to make his presence felt in the offense that we are running this year.”
Freshman Robert Cook is Chapmanville’s third-string QB.
At running back, Caleb Whitt returns, and is expected to get a lion’s share of the carries this season.
Whitt, another junior and an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection last year, led the Tigers’ balanced ground game with 60 rushes for 254 yards in 2020. He also snared seven passes for 103 yards.
“Caleb Whitt had a lot of carries last year and he’ll take on the fullback role,” Barker said. “We feel like we’ve got some depth at running back this year. We run some different looks. Sometimes we run out of the I-formation and sometimes we have one back.”
Kohl Farmer, a 10th-grader and newcomer, is also expected to get a lot of carries and be the Tigers’ tailback.
Charles Stallard will also get some carries out of the backfield.
Sophomore Fred Miller gives Chapmanville a fourth option in the backfield. He was used last year on special teams as a kick returner and had 13 carries for 58 yards on offense.
Ryan Chapman could be splitting duties between fullback and tight end.
Freshman Caleb Farmer is another fullback/tight end hybrid.
Jacob Topping is back as a starting receiver for the Tigers. Will Kirkendall is also returning at wideout.
Miller may also see some time at wide receiver when not in the backfield.
Senior Sam Leslie is a first-year football player and another receiver for the Tigers.
Keith Kennedy, another senior, is also back at wide receiver.
Junior Adam Mullins, Parker Dingess and Brayden Likens and sophomore newcomer Keldon Lucas round out the receiving corps. Jeremy Browning is another one of Chapmanville’s tight ends.
Down in the trenches, senior and four-year starter Evan Plumley is the anchor. He’s one of three senior starters coming back on the O-line with J.T. Craddock, Benji Crouse being the others.
“The three are the interior of our offensive line,” Barker said. “JT is our center and Evan and Benji are our two guards. They know our offense just as well as anybody because they have been doing it for so long. All three are great kids and hard workers. We love them. We’re excited to see them lead the charge up front.”
Chapmanville has three sophomores vying for the two remaining starting tackle spots in R.J. Jones, Daniel Atwood and James Stevens.
Caden Robinson, a backup center and guard, is also pressing for playing time on the offensive line.
Brady Dalton is another member of the O-line group.
“We feel like we’ve got eight or nine guys that can play up front in varsity football and that’s a great thing to have going into the season,” Barker said.
Many of the O-linemen will flip over and play on the defensive line.
“It will be a mixture of a lot of the same guys on the offensive line,” Barker said. “We lost a few up front but we have James Stevens and RJ and Daniel played for us up front as freshmen last year. They’ve got some experience. Brady Dalton may also get a lot of looks. Evan has been a four-year starter at defensive end. He’s a great asset coming back.”
Plumley finished with 33 total tackles on the defensive side of the ball last year.
At linebacker, Chapmanville loses three-year starter Josh Atwood to graduation. He was the team’s leading tackler last year with 48 total stops. Also lost are the Tigers’ two starting outside linebackers.
Chapman, a senior, is likely to be Chapmanville’s middle linebacker. He had 14 tackles last year.
“He’s bounced around all over the place on defense but we feel like we’ve got him at home now as a Mike linebacker,” Barker said.
Whitt returns at linebacker as well. He had 30 tackles last year.
Stallard and Berry are two other possibilities at linebacker as well as freshmen Ashton Kinser and Eli Pridemore. Browning may also split with between defensive end and linebacker.
In the secondary, Chapmanville returns Kennedy, who had 17 tackles and a fumble recovery in 2020.
Mullins is the Tigers’ possible starter at free safety.
Topping and Dingess will likely see action at corner back as well as Miller.
Likens is the probable starter at strong safety.
Kirkendall, Leslie and Farmer round out Chapmanville’s secondary.
Chapmanville also has soccer player and kicker Jessie Justice, a junior, in the special teams. Plumley is likely to be Chapmanville’s kickoff man and possible place kicker as well. Browning is also a kicker for CRHS.
Four players are vying for the punting job in Jones, Brody Dalton, Ean Plumley and Justice.
Stallard, Pridemore and Brody Dalton are the Tigers’ long snappers.
Chapmanville is facing a challenging schedule and opens the season with eight straight league games, then closes out the grid campaign with non-conference matchups against Mingo Central and county rival Man.