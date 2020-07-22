The youthful Logan High School basketball team was knocking on the door this past season.
But then it was all shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Logan closed out last season with a 15-8 record and were ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA when the campaign was first halted then canceled.
The Wildcats were to play Poca in one of the two Region 4 co-finals and were looking to reach the state tournament for the first time in eight years but never got a chance to finish out the season.
Logan’s on-court record was 17-6 but two of those wins had to be forfeited due to an eligibility ruling to star player David Early who did not complete the minimum required practices after he had transferred back to LHS from Beckley Prep.
Early, who is headed to Marshall this fall, was a First-Team All-State pick and second in the Bill Evans Award voting for State Player of the year.
Those will be big shoes for Logan to fill. Noah Cook, a senior guard, also graduated.
For the Wildcats, however, those are the only two and the vast majority of Logan’s team comes back for the 2020-21 season.
That’s certainly good news moving forward.
Many of Logan’s younger players really stepped it up, especially in the last half of the season.
“We are really excited about this group,” Green said. “Just lose two guys in David Early and Noah Cook. David was, arguably, the best offensive player in the state. Noah was probably the best defender that we had. We have some holes to fill but we do not feel that we are going to be taking a step back. We have a bunch of young kids. After having a year under their belts you could really see their bodies changing when we were doing conditioning before everything was shut down. We are going to have a team will long, athletic versatile guys. They can do a lot of things on both ends. We are very excited.”
One of the many key Wildcat returnees is Mitchell Hainer, a 6-foot-5 guard/wing.
“Mitchell was an All-State player last year,” Green said. “He’s a match-up problem because of what he can do on the perimeter at 6-5. He can shoot the 3 and take guys off the dribble. He can also score inside.”
Garrett Williamson, a rising sophomore is back. He had a strong freshman year for the Wildcats.
“He started at point guard and had a tremendous season,” Green said. “He kind of flew under the radar last year. He averaged five points, three assists and three rebounds and had a three-to-one assists to turnover ratio. He plays with a high level IQ and is probably the hardest worker that I have. We are really excited about his progression and what he is able to do next year.”
Starters Aiden Slack (6-2), a rising sophomore, and junior Jarron Glick (6-1) also return.
“Slack is 6-2, long and athletic and does a lot for us on both ends,” Green said. “I think he’s going to have a really good season. Glick has grown to about 6-4 now. He was probably one of our better defenders last season. He led us in 3-point percentage as well at about 39 percent. He can really shoot it.”
Spot-starter Carson Kirk, a junior, is also back for Logan.
“He’s a kid that kind of fills the Noah Cook role,” Green said. “He has high energy and does a lot for us.”
Junior Trey Brown, who started some games as well for the Wildcats last season, returns as well.
“He’s a great shooter,” Green said. “He’s been working hard.”
Cameron Hensley, a 6-2 junior, is another returning player for the Cats.
“He had some big games for us last year,” Green said. “He was kind of up and down but if the light bulb turns on for him he will be a special player. He has a ton of potential and ability.”
Logan will also look to Aiden Martin, Scottie Browning and Corey Townsend for depth.
Browning, the younger brother to former Logan All-State player Stevie Browning, has grown six inches, Green said.
“We’ve got at least 10 players who will be in the mix for a lot of the minutes this year,” Green said.
LOGAN CLOSES DOWN SUMMER BALL: After just one practice in early July, Green and the LHS basketball down closed down the three-week summer practice period.
Many of Green’s players were playing baseball already and said the risks outweighed the benefits in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We went one day of the three-week period and we shut everything down,” Green said. “We had six or seven kids who had been traveling for baseball. Then we had four or five kids who were out of town. Then the governor made everybody quarantine. We only had three or four kids there so we shut it down as bad as we hated to do it. The rewards just were not as great as the risks there. Almost my whole team plays baseball and basketball and they were traveling out of state a lot so we decided to pull the plug on it.”
Regular practices for the 2020-21 season do not start until November so at least the basketball teams in West Virginia have a little bit of time to see what happens this fall.
“We’re fortunate to have a little bit of time here to see exactly what is going to happen,” Green said. “I think everyone wants to play but we are still cautious with what is going on. We would rather have our season down the road than to have this three-week period and something happens and have a domino effect and cause us more problems. With football coming up there’s really not a good answer for what to do. With the information out there it’s really hard to tell what a good decision is. Hopefully, the the SSAC and all the coaches and the administration will make the right decision and everyone will be safe.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. My dad is 60 and he’s never been through anything like this. It’s hard to know what to do and what no to do and trying to be there for your kids. But you can’t be. It’s been tough.”