This spring was the collegiate baseball swan song for Logan High School graduate Zach Minnick.
But it's not yet over.
Minnick, a senior catcher on the Campbell University baseball team, has the fifth-highest batting average among Camel regulars this season and helped lead CU to the Big South Conference Tournament Championship for the second straight year.
Campbell (35-19) won the Big South title last Saturday with an 8-6 win over Winthrop and received an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The tournament brackets were revealed on Monday and the Camels are scheduled to head to Greenville, South Carolina, to play against North Carolina State on Friday at noon. Campbell is the third seed, while the Wolfpack are No. 2.
In the other Greenville Regional game, top seed East Carolina plays No. 4 Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Both games are set to be streamed on ESPN3. The Camels are making their second straight regional appearance and their fourth all-time.
Campbell faced both ECU and NC State twice during the regular season, splitting the home-and-home series with the Pirates and Wolfpack. Campbell handed then-No. 9 ECU its first loss back on Feb. 20 in a 7-6 walk-off victory in Buies Creek. On May 7, the Camels defeated then-No. 17 NC State, 5-3, in Raleigh.
The regional competition is scheduled for Friday, May 31, through Monday, June 3, with the top-16 overall seeds hosting the opening rounds.
Minnick was named to the all-tournament team alongside teammates Koby Collins and Tyler Anshaw. Minnick finished 3-for-4 with a double, his third of the tournament, in the Big South championship game. He also drove in one run.
He has so far hit .294 this season with four home runs and 39 RBIs. He had 12 doubles and a triple and was 40-for136 at the plate. Minnick also had a stolen base and scored 24 runs.
Minnick, a 6-foot, 225-pounder, had three-hit games this season against Winthrop (twice), Charleston Southern and Presbyterian.
The Camels played a rigorous schedule this season, also picking up signature wins over Maryland (10-6) of the Big Ten Conference, sweeping Georgetown of the Big East in a three-game series and beating ACC team Duke (12-6).
Campbell lost to North Carolina (4-2) and No. 10-ranked NC State (10-1).
Last season as a junior, Minnick played in 55 games and made 54 starts, including 44 behind the plate.
He led the Big South with 23 runners caught stealing and hit .222 with 44 hits that included nine doubles, a triple and six homers.
Minnick ranked fifth on the club with 28 RBI and a .359 slugging percentage and had 11 multi-hit outings.
In his sophomore season in 2017, Minnick made 44 starts at catcher and batted .294 with 47 hits that included 10 doubles, five homers and 25 RBIs. During the season, he was 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs in a win at Virginia Tech. He also recorded three hits and drove in four runs on a pair of doubles against Duke.
During his freshman season in 2016, Minnick batted .235 with a homer, 26 RBIs and 10 doubles. He started 43 games, including 27 at catcher, 16 as the designated hitter and two as a pitcher. Minnick made nine pitching appearances and was 0-1 with a 4.64 ERA in 21.1 innings.
Minnick had an outstanding prep career at Logan High School as he was named as the Gatorade West Virginia State Player of the Year in 2015 and a Louisville Slugger First Team All-American.
At Logan, Minnick was a career .465 hitter for the Wildcats, hitting 22 home runs and also rapping out 15 triples and driving in 136 runs in four seasons, spanning 2012-15.
As a pitcher he posted a 22-5 career mark with a 1.73 ERA and 229 strikeouts in 170 innings.
He was a First-Team All-State selection three times and was coached by Roger Gertz at Logan.
Minnick is the son of Albert and Johnnie Minnick and majored in sports management at CU.
