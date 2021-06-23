It took 37 years but the wait was worth it as NASCAR once again rolled into the Music City for a weekend of racing at Nashville Superspeedway.
The track that had opened its doors in 2001 has hosted 21 Xfinity Series races and 13 Truck Series races before it closed in 2011 after its attempts to host a Cup event came up empty.
Dover Motorsports owns the track and as it turned out 2021 was the right time to bring the Cup Series to Nashville as the entire schedule was taking on a new look as new tracks were being added and dates were being moved at some of the long-time tracks that have always called the NASCAR Cup Series schedule home.
Dover took one of its race dates from Dover International Speedway and moved it to Nashville and the sight of crowded grandstands and traffic jams proved that the area is ready to support NASCAR racing.
Sunday’s race was the first of a four-year sanctioning agreement that will allow time for the Cup Series to grow its fan base in the Nashville area. The thought of the series returning to Nashville was good news for Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson as he was the class of the field on Sunday in the Ally 400 as he led 264 of the 300 laps to post his fourth consecutive win in the series.
Three of those four were point paying races with the fourth being a win in the All-Star race that didn’t award points but did put a million dollar check in his pocket for his efforts.
Larson who is in his first year with Hendrick Motorsports after being let go by Chip Ganassi Racing during the 2020 season for use of a racial slur has positioned himself as the favorite to win the title at this point of the season. He sits second in the point standings as he now trails Denny Hamlin by ten points but leads all drivers in the all-important Playoff Points as he now has 32 with Martin Truex Jr. being the closest driver to him in second with 18. Further evidence that Larson has come from full circle from his suspension last season from the sport was the paint job on his Hendrick Chevrolet on Sunday.
His No. 5 Chevy was wrapped in a red Valvoline paint scheme showing that sponsors are coming back to him after he lost all of his backing last year. His sponsor for the majority of the season has come from the Hendrick umbrella of companies but if the winning continues look for more payment based on entering a race and the historical performance.
While the return of racing to Nashville and the dominate performance of Larson dominated the sport this weekend , the talk of Charters and who was looking for one for 2022 also began to take on a life of its own.
Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing may be looking for another one for 2022 to go along with the one team they now have with driver Bubba Wallace.
The introduction of a new car next season that is intended to cut cost will attract many to the sport and in the process force Hamlin and Jordon to more than likely have to get in a bidding war to gain a coveted second Charter. A Charter will not come cheap but it is the right time to either get in the sport or expand an operation.