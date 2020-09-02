The NASCAR Cup Series rolled into Daytona International Speedway for the final race of the regular season with all eyes on the expected battle between Jimmie Johnson, William Bryon and Matt DiBenedetto for the two final spots in the playoffs.
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 didn’t disappoint as it took an overtime before the final field of 16 drivers was set that will now go on to compete over the next ten races to determines this season’s champion.
This was the first season that Daytona’s summer race was moved to the regular season final from its traditional Fourth of July weekend date and just like the season opening Daytona 500 at the track it seemed to be the perfect bookend for the regular season.
There are plenty of drivers that know how to get around the track’s high banks but in the end it all comes down to a little luck and where you are riding when the field gets stacked up two and three wide during the final few laps.
That was the case on Saturday night as all three of the drivers fighting for the final two playoff spots were in the mix until one of the famous “big ones” took place with two laps remaining.
It all started when Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin had contact which started a chain reaction that eventually collected eleven cars including Jimmie Johnson. The former seven-time series champion was still in the thick of the playoff battle but his Chevrolet was hit by a sliding Matt Kenseth that put Johnson’s car into the wall with heavy damage.
He was able to come down pit road and make repairs but any chance of him transferring to the Playoff round was gone as he finished seventeenth.
This will be the second year in a row that he has failed to make the playoffs after he made it for 15 consecutive seasons.
DiBenedetto was able to navigate his way through the carnage to go on and finish twelfth which allowed him to beat Johnson by six points for the final playoff spot. It was Byron however of the three drivers competing for a playoff spot that turned in the performance of the night. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won his first career Cup win in his 98th start and now joins Jeff Gordon as the only drivers to ever win a Cup race behind the wheel of the No. 24 car.
All 16 drivers now have their points adjusted so they will start the Round of 16 with 2,000 points plus any playoff points they earned during the regular season portion of the schedule.
Each driver picked up an extra five points for a win and one for each stage win and with the bonus points added it shows just how much they will come into play over the course of the next nine races.
Kevin Harvick sits on top of the standings going into next week’s race at Darlington with 2,057 points followed by Denny Hamlin with 2,047. Those two drivers may have the luxury of being able to advance to the Round of 12 with one bad race because of the point totals but for the rest of the field, every point will become so valuable as the bottom four drivers in points will be eliminated after the races at Richmond and Bristol that round out the opening Round of 16.
Just like in the regular season, the exception to that is a race win that automatically advances a driver to the next round regardless of where he stands in the points at the end of the elimination race in each round.
The 10-race Playoff portion of the schedule is no different from the regular season with the exception of a driver only has three races to get it done.
The majority of the field advance to the next round by their points position so stage points and consistent finishes are still just as important as in the regular season but a win automatically puts you one step closer to the title.