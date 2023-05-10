Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Fox Apartments

Former Fox Apartments location on Stratton Street bought by Logan City for $20,000.

 Dwight Williamson | Submitted

There are some good things that may be on the horizon for Logan County, but, like the stubborn mule that refuses to move at plowing time, progress is slow in being announced. And, admittedly there are times when I want to just toss off my magistrate court ethically-tied boxing gloves and reclassify myself as simply an investigative reporter.

The fact remains that I love to write about all of the “good” aspects of my native county and the accomplishments of those folks who have provided a good name for it. But when it comes to the historical politics of it all, no wonder folks had to leave to gain recognition. Logan’s political climate has, unfortunately, almost always been one of dishonor and deceit.

