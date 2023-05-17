Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

There is so much more history to Logan County than what has ever been taught, and the result has basically been that over time — like nature claiming back an old structure abandoned in these hills — actions simply get covered up by time itself.

Such is the case for what once was described as “Our Cemetery,” “Aracoma Cemetery” and even the “City Cemetery.” It is a piece of property on High Street where many prominent people of the early days of what is now Logan were buried. Indeed, it is a piece of local history that must be saved. And to do so might mean bringing some of the deceased there back to life — at least in literary form.

