In the spring of 2004, then-Gov. Bob Wise made a trip to downtown Huntington for one of those grip-and-grin sessions where he passed a check or something to local officials for a worthy project. People stood with the governor for the photo op and then scattered. They left the governor standing there alone, looking as if he wanted to talk to someone but no one wanted to be seen with him.

Wise would have run for re-election that year, but a personal scandal sunk his political future. In that moment in Huntington, he realized that your “friends” will abandon you if they see you as poison.

