Not again.
Last week national results for the National Assessment of Educational Progress testing in 2022 were released and — surprise, surprise — eighth-grade students’ scores in history and civics continued to fall.
Scores in both subjects had been rising since the 1990s, but they’ve begun to fall. In history, scores were significantly below those of 1994. They peaked in 2014 and have been falling since, so the pandemic-related closures cannot bear the brunt of the blame. Last year 40% of students who took the test scored below the “basic” level.
Scores in civics had been on a slow, gradual climb since 1998, but last year the fell back to 1998 levels — 24 years of progress gone.
Those are national numbers. State-by-state results were not released. But given how previously announced results in reading and math also showed problems, it’s not that difficult to see something has gone wrong in public education.
Once you go online, it doesn’t take long to learn what the problems undermining public education are: poverty, underfunded schools, pandemic lockdowns, low student attendance rates, high dropout rates, critical race theory, hungry kids, outdated buildings, lack of sufficient DEI initiatives, too much emphasis on DEI, systemic racism, apathetic parents, helicopter parents, pornographic books in school libraries, school boards that brand any criticism as domestic terrorism, teachers unions, underpaid teachers, inability to weed out underperforming teachers, too much time on out-of-classroom activities, a less-than-rigorous curriculum, lack of school choice, advocacy of school choice, charter schools, overemphasis on standardized test scores, kids who don’t read, kids who won’t read, kids who spend too much time on video games, demise of the two-parent family structure, lack of discipline, outlawing of prayer in the classroom, lack of local control …
That’s only a partial list, and it gets longer every year. It gets longer as your neighborhood public school becomes a political battleground instead of a place focusing on children’s learning of reading, writing, math, science, history, civics and other basic subjects.
In West Virginia, it’s getting worse as financial pressures are forcing county school boards to make tough decisions in balancing mandated cost increases without a commensurate increase in income.
West Virginia taxpayers have invested millions of not billions of dollars in new schools and new programs over the past 20 to 30 years, and they are not satisfied with the return on their investment.
So what’s the answer? What can schools do differently, and what do parents, students and the greater community need to do differently?
There’s no simple answer, and things could get worse before they get better. At the root of the solution — the beginning, but not the entirety — is a back-to-basics approach that focuses more on educating students than on these side issues. Otherwise, schools will continue to be political battlegrounds and education itself — which in theory is the reason schools exist — will continue to suffer.