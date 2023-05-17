Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
IMG_2378.jpg
Buy Now

Got leftover steak? Infuse new life into it by converting it into tasty Philly Steak and Cheese sandwiches.

 Janet McCormick | HD Media

Repurposing and leftover food are not what I consider experiences worth remembering. Should food always be an experience? Uh, yeah. Dining should be purposeful. It should be encased in love and smiles and good people.

If you must eat alone — because there are seasons of solitude — be ambitious, be hungry for essence, for there is no better canvas to paint a beautiful scene of self-love than making it fancy with special dishes, napkins and flowers.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Tags

Recommended for you