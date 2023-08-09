Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
IMG_4098.jpg
Buy Now

Vegan Sweet Potato and Hummus Burritos are so tasty, they could make you a vegan convert.

 Janet McCormick | HD Media

Vegan Sweet Potato and Hummus Burritos. Sweet potatoes made in the air fryer.

Though I’m a carnivore, I could be a vegan with this kind of cuisine. The flavors were bold and made me realize delicious has many faces!

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

Recommended for you