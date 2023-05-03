When I was in the U.S. Air Force, it had a motto: “We proceed unhindered by tradition.” Our two major political parties both need to remind themselves of this wise dictum.
Many Republicans have succumbed to MAGA, supposing that a few decades ago the USA was greater than it is now and a return is possible and desirable. Some Democrats have succumbed to radical DEI, which posits that three or four centuries ago the colonies that would become the USA grievously sinned and that renewed realization of this is needed and desirable.
But the circumstances that made America great circa the 1950s cannot be repeated. World War II had prostrated virtually all other substantial world powers.
The USA alone, being relatively unscathed, naturally had political and economic power almost as great as the rest of the world combined. We cannot expect to replicate this, and indeed our efforts to do so are unseemly.
The circumstances that produced slavery in America were the great market opportunity for “king” cotton which, with the technology of the day, required much stoop labor to produce and the availability of humans captured by some African tribes to sell their prisoners. The miserable deed is done — has long been done — and a fair amount of rectification and atonement (usually addressed as “civil rights”) has been accomplished. While further progress is possible and desirable, overmuch concentration on the generations-old sequela is unseemly.
In personal terms, I am not as an American yearning to feel an arrogant superiority to other world citizens, and neither am I, as a white person, a guilty oppressor.
West Virginia is experiencing its own unfortunate hang-on-to-the-past situation. Coal and other fossil fuels have indeed proven beneficial in the world generally and the USA in particular. But though it is the fault of no intentional malign group or individual, climate change is upon us and we are even now belatedly responding. It is now obvious that being a “friend of coal” is not equivalent to being a friend of coal miners or being a friend of users of coal-generated electricity. The world, which includes the USA, which includes West Virginia, needs to stop using coal.
While West Virginia is almost unique in its fierce struggle to loosen the grip of fossil fuel use, it is relatively well situated to stand aside from the national angst created by both MAGA and DEI. Since these MAGA and DEI situations are knowingly magnified by manipulative pundits and politicians, next year — a presidential election year — will be full of sound and fury signifying little. No West Virginian lives in a mega-city where several different ethnic neighborhoods may intersect. And, additionally West Virginia is not a swing state, so provocative ads that may stir up trouble will be minimized.
If we need local reminders of our good fortune, I suggest Charlestonians turn to the statuary at the Capitol where President Lincoln walks in agony between a dashing confederate general (Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson) and a stalwart Union infantryman. In Huntington, we might be inspired by Marshall University’s sports teams, which obviously have significant activities for both young women and men and which obviously are racially color blind.
Wisdom is sometimes found in odd places: I suggest we heed young Bart Simson when he says “cool your jets.”