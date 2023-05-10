Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Rupie Phillips
WV Legislature Photograpy

In West Virginia, we hold our conservative values close, and we take fiscal responsibility very seriously.

That means we value the free market and support legislation that allows for competition. That is because we know that competition among businesses and other service providers improves the quality and affordability of our products.

Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, is a member of the West Virginia Senate.

