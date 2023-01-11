I’ve always wondered: “If you never knew how old you were, how old would you be?”
I know that statement probably leaves you scratching your head a little bit, but, seriously, if you never knew you were 50 years old, would you still act like you were 40? Perhaps so. I mean, when I was 20 I thought 40 was “old.” At 40, I thought 60 was old, and I have friends in their early 80s who declare that 70 was “young” for them. Whatever happened to the saying, “You’re only as old as you feel?”
As far as I’m concerned there are only a few age numbers that have ever mattered: 18, 21 and 65. Eighteen because that was the legal age to have a beer before the state changed the legal age to purchase or consume alcohol to 21. Eighteen also was the age that a person could be drafted into the military. The next number that should matter is 65, since at that age a person can at least draw Social Security benefits. And now that I think about it, having just seen an optometrist, 20-20 should be appreciated, as well.
Oh, well, Father Time marches on. Nevertheless, since we’re talking age and numbers, there are a couple of things worth mentioning, each involving numbers, and each of the subjects can be commingled.
I’ll start with the front page Charleston Gazette-Mail article of Dec. 27 in which the headline read: “Grants help save W.Va. history”.
That story cited seven places in West Virginia that were to receive a total of $488,000 for building preservation. The money was made available through grants applied for by various cities or organizations across the state. The city of Hinton, for instance, received $108,810 to install rubber roofing and related material to what was the New River Grocery building, which was built about 1910.
Other places receiving grant monies were Preston County, Lewisburg, Princeton, Romney and Wellsburg. Also, in Randolph County, the Rich Mountain Battlefield Foundation received $30,000 to make roof repairs and replace timbers at the site of the Civil War’s second amputation and the 1924-25 home of Gov. H.G. Kump. Ironically, the structure is named “The Logan House.”
Now, I don’t know if there were efforts made by any organization or governmental body to secure funding for any particular location in Logan County, but since one of the requirements to receive the funding is that the site must be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, that would leave only the Hatfield Cemetery at Sarah Ann, the Don Chafin/Logan Woman’s Club house in Logan, the locomotive at Chief Logan State Park and the Blair Mountain location, which was restored to the Register a few years back, as the only spots eligible.
So, for future purposes, it appears the avenue to take in gaining funds to repair or improve downtown Logan locations, and possibly other historic places, is to make applications to place certain sites on the National Historic Register. Here are some Logan locations that immediately come to my mind:
The former Logan Hardware location that is now known as McCoy Station, the former White and Browning Building, which is now home to The Hot Cup, the former bus terminal on Dingess and Main Street that features one of the oldest active barber shops in America (Chopper’s), and Logan City Cemetery on High Street.
The McCoy Station building was opened around 1904, and its history, including providing machine guns that were used in the Battle of Blair Mountain, should easily qualify it for the historic register, as would the former bus terminal location with second-floor apartments that could be refurbished and rented via grant funding.
The White and Browning Building, renamed The Stark Building, is in dire need of repairs above the first floor and was the site of numerous doctors, dentists, optometrists and lawyers’ offices from the time it was opened in 1926 until its outdated boiler type heat ceased to function properly sometime during the 1990s.
The sturdy brick structure replaced a wooden edifice that burned in 1921. It was then believed that a man living in the basement there was murdered before the devastating fire. The current building also is the last in the United States to feature a caged elevator of its type.
The most underappreciated and unrecognized place that should be placed on the National Register of Historic Places is the City Cemetery on High Street. Often referred to in historical accounts as “Our Cemetery” or the “Aracoma Cemetery,” it is the burial sites of many of early Logan’s most influential people, including Civil War veteran and founder of The Logan County Banner, Henry Clay Ragland.
In addition, the cemetery is home to other important historical figures, including Ann Lawson, who, according to the inscriptions on her tombstone, and historical records, was murdered by two of her own slaves in 1847, just eight days before Christmas and 14 years before the Civil War started.
I’m sure there are other sites that might qualify to be placed on the Register, followed by upkeep made available through funding. One such place is Logan Memorial Park at McConnell. Although virtually hidden from automobile traffic traveling on the former main road to Man, the 20-acre cemetery was the first public cemetery in Logan County to be opened for internment for both Protestant and Catholic faiths.
In addition, Memorial Park, like the City Cemetery, serves as the final resting places for several people who contributed greatly to Logan County society. Among the many are J. Cary Alderson and his wife Julia (Altizer) Anderson.
Although no longer honored in local circles as he should be, Alderson was responsible for the first bank opening in Logan County and built the mansion that now is the site of the “Marjorie Oakley Home for Women,” located adjacent to Logan Bank and Trust’s drive-through facility that sits between Stratton and Main Streets. Alderson’s contributions to Logan were so great that when the 1935 bridge to Logan was opened, it was named for him, and a plaque honing his services was placed onto the wall of the Logan County Courthouse that existed at that time.
The long-abandoned cemetery that promised perpetual care for those buried there is also home to the now famous and murdered mistress, Mamie Thurman, her unmarked 1932 gravesite yet to be officially identified there.
There are other locations that could possibly qualify, including the location in Logan of Plaza Lanes bowling alley and the American Legion below it. The Legion has been around since after World War I, while the bowling alley once served as home for Logan High School’s basketball games and was referred to as “The Armory.”
What it all comes down to is one word — neglect. Neglect by property owners and neglect by government.
That same word also applies to the many structures, both in and outside of the town of Logan, that need to be razed, or have already been torn down. Throughout the town and in other areas, homes, former apartment buildings, and some businesses have sat idle for many years, with nobody seriously doing anything about it — many even allowed to be sold for delinquent taxes.
Logan County is not the only culprit, as according to the U.S. Census Bureau, West Virginia in 2020 had the seventh-highest percentage of vacant buildings among all states. In September 2022, Gov. Jim Justice announced that 21 West Virginia communities would receive more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove dilapidated structures.
This all came about after Justice in March 2022 signed Senate Bill 368 that shifted $10 million from the state’s federally allotted coronavirus fiscal recovery fund for 2022 to the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program. The money is intended to be used as reimbursement for demolition projects and “qualified associated expenses.”
Although the Reclamation of Abandoned Properties program sent out formal questionnaires last summer concerning dilapidated structures to all counties and incorporations, only 80 responses were received back. Key questions contained in the survey sent to municipal and county leaders were whether a code enforcement officer existed for the entity and whether there were code enforcement laws to address dilapidated structures.
Many cities , towns and counties responded and received grant monies. St. Albans, for instance, received $540,000; Nitro, $350,000; Princeton, $275,000; Weston, $300,000, Parkersburg, $643,000, and there were several others, including Bluefield, which was allotted $1.5 million, which was the largest amount received, matched by only one other government body — Logan County. Yes, while it appears no municipality in the county applied for grant funding, at least “the county” will be getting a “lion’s share.” And, with Bluefield’s huge grant, it certainly appears that municipalities had much to gain by applying.
Considering that Department of Energy Secretary Harold Ward hails from Logan County, no one could blame him if the monies provided are not utilized fully and properly throughout the county.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.