Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

I’ve always wondered: “If you never knew how old you were, how old would you be?”

I know that statement probably leaves you scratching your head a little bit, but, seriously, if you never knew you were 50 years old, would you still act like you were 40? Perhaps so. I mean, when I was 20 I thought 40 was “old.” At 40, I thought 60 was old, and I have friends in their early 80s who declare that 70 was “young” for them. Whatever happened to the saying, “You’re only as old as you feel?”

Tags

Recommended for you