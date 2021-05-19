1900-2000
1930-39: Nov. & Dec., 1938
Nov. 1 — Hitler’s firm stand on Czechoslovakia reported to have been guided by astrologer.
Nov. 8 — Republicans make first gains in 10 years in U.S. congressional elections.
Nov. 11 — Cuban leader Batista, in Washington for Armistice Day; visits White House.
Nov. 12 — Mexico agrees to compensate U.S. for land seizures.
Nov. 21 — Britain offers German Jews land in Africa.
Nov. 24 — Mexico seizes oil land adjacent to Texas.
Dec. 4 — Peru: Latin American nations seek ban on U.S. military action after property seizures.
Dec. 15 — Washington sends fourth note to Berlin demanding amnesty for U.S. Jews.
Dec. 15 — U.S. loans China $50 mil. In reprisal for Japan’s move to close China’s doors to trade.
Dec. 17 — Exposed swindler, Donald Coster, President of the $86 million drug concern McKesson & Robbins, shot and killed himself today in his Connecticut home.