HAMLIN — A Chapmanville man is facing sexual abuse charges after an investigation and arrest May 17 by West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal complaint.
In the complaint filed by Trooper First Class R.L. Jennings, it is noted the officer acquired two forensic interviews conducted by the Warren County, Ohio, Child Advocacy Center and the Logan County, West Virginia, Child Advocacy Center.
According to the complaint, the officer was able to identify two male juvenile victims.
The first victim reported to the Warren County Child Advocacy Center that Joseph Bryan Mullins, 40, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and made the victim touch him inappropriately, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, the victim alleged the accused would make him both perform and receive oral sex. The first victim also reportedly stated he was made to perform and receive oral sex from a second victim as well while the accused watched, according to the police report.
The officer then obtained the forensic interview done with the second victim by the Logan County Child Advocacy Center. In this interview, the second victim reportedly confirmed the information given by the first.
The second victim also reported he was made to perform oral sex on the accused, according to the complaint. The second victim stated in his interview that the first victim was allegedly made to touch himself, and that the accused also made the victims touch each other according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, both victims were unsure of the exact dates but both stated the incidents happened “two or three years ago.” The officer reports that with this determination, one of the victims would have been under the age of 12 at the time of the alleged crime.
According to the complaint, these incidents reportedly took place in Lincoln County.
Mullins is charged with one count of first degree sexual assault, two counts of first degree sexual abuse, two counts of sexual abuse by a parent and one count of employment or use of a minor to assist in doing sexually explicit conduct.
He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $70,000 cash-only bond.