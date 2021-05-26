When I write a column, I often have ideas about what events or actions could change a problem situation. Yet today, I’m stymied and cannot answer the question of what will keep today’s kindergartners from becoming tomorrow’s drug users.
Huntington and the surrounding areas have progressed greatly in treating those with substance abuse disorder, but we appear to lack ways to keep future generations from joining those already addicted.
Opioids have been used in medical situations for ages, but two 1980s events seem to have dramatically increased their usage. First, a short letter appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine expressing one doctor’s view that pain medication had little risk of causing addiction when treating most people for chronic pain. A few years later, another physician strongly advocated using opioids not only for the terminally ill but also for chronic pain.
By the 1990s, doctors frequently prescribed opioids for almost any pain, and “pill mills” popped up throughout this area and others. Some years later, I was prescribed a month’s supply of a pain medication following an out-of-state surgery for a small cancerous growth on my leg. The pills were unnecessary and never used.
By the millennium, many community leaders suspected a deadly problem developing as pharmaceutical companies, intent on growing their profits, sent millions of doses of opioids to selected pharmacies in our area. By 2002, data showed that Appalachia and a few pockets in the Southwestern U.S. had over 20 overdose deaths per 100,000 people. The 2015 book “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic” by Sam Quinones, who spoke twice in Huntington, described the problem clearly.
The Huntington area’s drug problem grew rapidly, but it was a prom night on May 22, 2005, when four local teenagers died that made this area face the terrible reality that painkillers and narcotics were killing our youths and wounding our community. More bad days and nights of drug overdoses and deaths occurred here, but a tipping point was reached when at least 27 people overdosed in Huntington in only a few hours’ time in August 2016. Immediate action was needed; Huntington developed its effective multifaceted program to save lives and families.
It’s been 16 years since the prom-night deaths, yet many of the people currently identified as suffering from substance abuse disorder weren’t even in kindergarten then. To keep people of all ages from becoming addicted to drugs, medical professionals now are judicious in dispensing opioids, schools offer education programs, and law enforcement works to control illicit drug distribution that has replaced prescription drugs. Recovery programs are well-established and supported.
Unemployment, family dysfunction, poverty and stress contribute to the causes of addiction, and data show that overdoses increased during the pandemic year.
It is impossible to solve all problems that lead to the abuse of drugs that kill and wound individuals and their families. Yet, there must be something to keep those cute little five-year-olds, ready to start kindergarten this fall, from having substance abuse disorder in the 2030s. We need a solution. I do not have it. Do you?