Perhaps it’s just the advent of springtime or the acknowledgment that the COVID-19 virus is behind me, but for the first time in a long while there is a feeling of optimism within my beleaguered soul. I finally can say, “There is hope for Logan County,” particularly the town of Logan.
No, I don’t mean that there are 10 new coal mines opening throughout the county, nor am I writing to announce the plans for some manufacturing plant that will employ hundreds of our county’s young citizens. However, things seem to be looking a bit better.
Before delving into the present, it always pays to appreciate the past, both the good and the bad. Take, for instance, the year of 1953 as I drew my first breath of air and screamed when my mother gave birth to me at the old Holden Hospital. For younger folks, I realize it has to be difficult to envision, but even as many people were leaving southern West Virginia at the time because of automation that led to fewer employees needed in the mines, Logan was a true city in 1953 with a population of 7,000.
It has been 206 years since Anthony Lawson came to the wilds of the Guyandotte River to engage in the fur and ginseng trade. It was also about that time that Dr. Zatto Cushing opened his trading post across the river from where the Logan courthouse now stands.
Many things have come and gone since the very beginning of what was to become Logan, West Virginia — a county with just 3,000 residents in 1914 and not even a bridge that crossed the Guyandotte into the growing county seat. By 1918, however, as various coal camps were built and populated, the first bridge was constructed to connect the town to Island Creek and surrounding areas.
Various mercantile businesses began to sprout up and as the coal business prospered; naturally, business thrived, as did the merchants in general. Suddenly, like tulips popping up in the early days of spring, so grew modern department stores, dry good stores, household furniture locations, grocery stores, music and jewelry shops, barber shops, bakeries, beauty salons, several clothing stores, hotels, and movie theaters. Logan was booming by the mid 1920s.
In 1953 there were four movie theaters operating in downtown Logan. The Midelburg Theatre, which began giving the best of movies and stage attractions in 1918, was totally remodeled in 1948 and included air conditioning. Once the need for more theaters was recognized, Ferdinand Midelburg built the Logan Theatre in 1938, which was described as the “finest and most modern in the state” when it opened. Today, it continues to provide entertainment as the Coalfield Jamboree.
As Logan continued to grow and before television was a household item, theatre demands increased so much that Mr. Midelburg saw the need to open the Capitol Theatre in 1949. One year later on April 1st, the only theatre not locally owned — the Guyan Theatre — began operation. With murals depicting Logan’s historical and industrial life in what was modern “black light,” the Guyan made the fourth theater for Logan. All the while, drive-in movies could be seen at Chapmanville, Man and Monitor. There was even a drive-in theatre at Mud Fork during one point in history.
Of course, along with the growing population, also came “the good, the bad, and the ugly.” The battle of Blair Mountain made world news for Logan in 1921 and coal mining deaths and murders were common place for several decades. Also, Logan County’s military contributions in providing men and women during various wars and military conflicts were at times unparalleled. And, despite widespread political corruption that has never fully ceased, the county prospered, thanks greatly to the efforts of Women’s Clubs, Garden Clubs and many service clubs that took pride in making Logan better.
So it is today — as a brand new boulevard bridge spans the Guyandotte into Logan, as well as much of the boulevard itself being repaved — that we can take solace in knowing that in addition to long awaited road improvements there are other efforts in the making.
With 2021 being the 100th anniversary of the Blair Mountain Battle, it is with the great pride that I can say a museum is being planned for the historic Don Chafin House in Logan that was the Logan Woman’s Club Library. I must add that the Woman’s Club itself has been revived from its previous splendor and that County Commissioner Diana Barnette is to be thanked for not only saving the home from collapsing but also for the planned museum.
Countywide attention has been brought to the littering problems of Logan, and resulting community cleanups by various organizations is — hopefully — becoming contagious. There are other efforts underway to rejuvenate and restore a sense of pride in a county so rich in history.
Some local residents of East Stratton Street in Logan have formed a committee, which according to Logan High School teacher Kelly Bennett Adkins, hopes to accomplish at least two things. “We hope to obtain funding for flags that promote our heritage and history and to promote the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain,” Adkins explained in a message to this writer. “I have emailed Mayor Nolletti, the Coal Heritage Foundation, Debrina Williams, the Cultural Center and the UMWA,” Adkins said.
Looking to establish East Stratton Street as a “historic street,” Adkins said that she and Erica O’Briant, another East End resident and the person who wrote the grant to help Barnette with the Chafin House restoration, hope to make the area a more attractive place to live.
When PRIDE Community Service Executive Director Lisha Whitt and Board of Directors President Jeff Vallet heard of the women’s efforts, both agreed that some sort of historical recognition of the former Logan Senior High School building, which later served as a junior high school, could be done to display and preserve the history of the former East End school that was demolished by the PRIDE organization following many years of disrepair.
To me, this shows that when people combine their efforts — just like many years ago — to make a community better, then others are willing to help, as the bandwagon approach seems to always succeed.
Coal mining may not be what it used to be and illegal drugs may be a terrible thorn in the side of our local society, but taking baby steps in pioneering a better Logan County and highlighting all the “good” things is something that has been amiss, until lately.
As we welcome new road paving projects near Logan and two new bridges being constructed at Cherry Tree, I am optimistic that a better and more welcoming community can be established as more and more Hatfield-McCoy trail riders come to enjoy what some of us have taken for granted for far too long — our people and our hills.
Wouldn’t it be nice to see historic welcoming signs for visitors in various road locations? As an example, there could be signs that read “Devil Anse Hatfield Cemetery 9 Miles Ahead,” “Historic Sheriff Don Chafin House Located Ahead,” etc. I would even go as far as to promote the town of Logan as the only city built almost entirely above an Indian graveyard. There could be walking tours created beneath the streets and buildings of Logan. Wouldn’t that attract even more people to visit and see the production of “The Aracoma Story?” There could even be a Blair Mountain Battle reenactment.
It is my hope that civic and community organizations, as well as government, with all politics laid aside, can work together in a common goal to make our historical and beautiful county a better place for future generations to live and visitors to enjoy. Baby steps have been taken.
Together, and with proper vision, Logan County could once more become “great” again.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.