CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 491 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases increased to 1,658. That’s 162 more active cases than were reported Thursday and the highest number of active cases the state has seen since March 6, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ pandemic dashboard.
As of Friday, 6,893 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections.
Also on Friday, 129 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including four children. That’s 10 more people hospitalized than were reported Thursday, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 24 were in intensive care units — including one child — and 11 patients were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 48% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 46% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 55% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county on Friday: Barbour (9), Berkeley (132), Boone (28), Braxton (4), Brooke (13), Cabell (98), Calhoun (3), Clay (4), Doddridge (5), Fayette (38), Gilmer (3), Grant (0), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (4), Hancock (26), Hardy (8), Harrison (79), Jackson (10), Jefferson (90), Kanawha (160), Lewis (8), Lincoln (22), Logan (36), Marion (95), Marshall (23), Mason (20), McDowell (10), Mercer (38), Mineral (14), Mingo (4), Monongalia (103), Monroe (36), Morgan (10), Nicholas (16), Ohio (67), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (17), Putnam (35), Raleigh (88), Randolph (16), Ritchie (3), Roane (3), Summers (9), Taylor (20), Tucker (4), Tyler (6), Upshur (31), Wayne (43), Webster (4), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (37) and Wyoming (11).