A lot has changed since March 2020. We have canceled travel, social events, family gatherings and school. Some of you may have even canceled or postponed your own health maintenance. If you are one of those who canceled or put off your annual health screenings, it is time to reassess and get back to preventive screening for cancer. Unfortunately, putting off a diagnosis of cancer can make a huge difference with regard to treatments and ability to cure. Early-stage breast cancer can be identified on screening exams prior to symptoms. Discovering cancer in the early stages can help patients avoid major surgery and has an excellent prognosis with low recurrence of the cancer.
Our Breast Health Center is open and the staff follows safety protocols including social distancing and wearing masks. We want everyone to feel comfortable about returning to screening. Speaking of comfort, mammograms do require some breast compression (squishing) for a few seconds. The discomfort is only seconds and does not harm the breast. Mammograms are still the best method to detect early cancer.
At the Breast Health Center, we follow the American College of Radiology guidelines for breast screening. These guidelines call for yearly mammograms starting at age 40 for people without an increased risk. Younger people with a higher risk may need earlier screening exams and/or MRIs. People with strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer, African American or Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, or a personal history of breast or ovarian cancer are included in this group.
If you don’t know when your last mammogram was performed, check with your doctor or imaging center and schedule your next visit. And while you’re at it, be sure to schedule other preventive screenings due now. Don’t let the pandemic cancel your good health regimen. For more information, contact the Breast Health Center at 304-526-2270.
Mary Legenza, MD, is a breast surgeon at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center.