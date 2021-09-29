HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Faculty Senate voted Thursday to support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and staff, but President Jerome Gilbert doesn’t believe one is necessary.
The vote by senators took place during a virtual meeting and after a discussion of why such a mandate might be necessary and some expressed their concerns about potential ramifications for people who choose not to take the vaccine for personal or religious reasons.
The vote, which was 36-5 in favor of recommending a mandate, does not create any kind of mandate on Marshall University’s campus, but rather confirms the support from the Faculty Senate if any potential mandate would be presented in the future.
In his comments on the matter, Gilbert said he doesn’t believe the university needs to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine given the high rate of vaccination among students and staff at Marshall.
“We continue to encourage, not require, (COVID-19) vaccines, and that has resulted in our employees being vaccinated at a rate of 87%. Our students on campus are now vaccinated at a rate of 77%, so our total vaccination rate is 79%,” Gilbert said.
Those who are unvaccinated, he added, are tested weekly. The university is equipped to test between 500 and 600 people daily and is focusing its testing resources on unvaccinated individuals, though tests are available for individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have a very robust testing system. I think that we are doing a good job of containing the virus, and I do not think that mandatory vaccination is necessary due to our low infection rate,” Gilbert said. “I stand fully prepared to change direction when and if conditions on campus were to worsen, but presently we have a very safe campus and low infection rate.”
According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, 71 cases have been identified in students since Sept. 10. In addition, five faculty members and 14 staff members have tested positive.
