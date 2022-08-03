Michael W. Smith's 'The Waymaker' tour to stop in Ashland this fall HD Media Aug 3, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Musician Michael W. Smith was born in Kenova on Oct. 7, 1957. He has recorded 22 albums and written 10 books. Courtesy of the West Virginia Encyclopedia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASHLAND — Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center announced Wednesday it will welcome Kenova native and contemporary Christian music superstar Michael W. Smith on Nov. 4 as part of his “The Waymaker” tour.“The Waymaker” tour is traveling to smaller, intimate venues in order to bring fans up close, providing a chance to experience Smith live in a new way.Smith, a multi-platinum artist who is also a best-selling author, and special guest Jon Reddick promise an unforgettable night of music and worship at the performance this fall.Tickets are on sale now at ParamountArtsCenter.com. Use code INSIDER to get 20% off. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest Obituaries GLENDA SUE ELSWICK CHARLENE SMITH MEADE ROGER WAYNE CYFERS SHELBA JEAN LAWHUN FREDERICKA ANN MITCHELL TIMOTHY GLEN KUHN PAMELA GILLMAN BIAS RONALD GENE THOMPSON VIEW THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETPLACE Online Poll How often do you buy a lottery ticket? You voted: Every week Every month When there is a large jackpot Never Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView