West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Musician Michael W. Smith was born in Kenova on Oct. 7, 1957. He has recorded 22 albums and written 10 books.

West Virginia Encyclopedia

ASHLAND — Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center announced Wednesday it will welcome Kenova native and contemporary Christian music superstar Michael W. Smith on Nov. 4 as part of his “The Waymaker” tour.

“The Waymaker” tour is traveling to smaller, intimate venues in order to bring fans up close, providing a chance to experience Smith live in a new way.

