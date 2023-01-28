Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

“Hold my mule” is a figurative expression from the American South. Someone leading a mule and needing to go somewhere or do something important would ask someone else to hold the mule. Sometimes, it was to enter into a confrontation, be it verbal or physical, but in church settings where the members were not embarrassed to express their emotions, the phrase meant they were getting happy and praising the Lord or spending time at the altar crying out to God. Do churches still use altars? Do people still get happy?

When it comes to people expressing their worship, I’ve been in a lot of assemblies over the years and witnessed several worship styles. I was raised in a conservative Baptist church where I sang the wonderful hymns and later became a worship pastor for more “lively” groups such as Vineyard, Charismatic, Pentecostal, and Assembly of God churches. I love all styles. I’ve written and recorded several albums of Christian music and written a book about worship, but whether we raise our hands or are more reserved, God knows what we believe in our hearts.

