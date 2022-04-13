MORGANTOWN — The Mountaineers held their second officiated scrimmage of the spring on Saturday afternoon in front of a sizeable crowd, which included both recruits and also those in attendance for West Virginia’s annual coaches clinic.
Those in attendance saw a lively officiated scrimmage.
“There was some give and take,” head coach Neal Brown said of the practice session. “I thought the offense probably moved the ball as well as it has all spring in between the 20s, but then the defense made some plays in the red zone. I’d say overall the defense probably won the day.”
As he typically does when meeting with the media after a practice session, Brown highlighted some individuals he thought stood out.
Saturday it was defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, bandit linebacker Lanell Carr, bandit linebacker Jared Bartlett, defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton, safety Davis Mallinger, safety Aubrey Burks, cornerback Malachi Ruffin, cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp, offensive guard Doug Nester, offensive guard James Gmiter, running back Justin Johnson, tight end Brian Polendey, wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, wide receiver Sam James, wide receiver Kaden Prather, wide receiver Graeson Malashevich, long snapper Austin Brinkman and place-kicker Casey Legg who received high marks from the head coach.
Brown also offered his assessment of the quarterback play during the scrimmage.
“Goose [Crowder] rolled his ankle a little bit. It wasn’t anything serious, but he didn’t get as many reps,” noted WVU’s fourth-year head coach. “Nicco [Marchiol] had some flashes. He hit two deep balls on great throws. He hit Bryce on one; he couldn’t have placed it any better. He missed a protection that would have caused a big sack; a freshman mistake. I thought he did a better job of just managing the game. He got one delay penalty, but other than that, I thought he managed it. It’s slowing down for him a little bit.
“I thought Garrett [Greene] did a nice job. He did make a poor decision in our two-minute, but other than that, I thought he really had a good day. He had a couple good runs. He made a couple nice plays outside the pocket, which is something he’s done, but he was accurate once he got outside the pocket, which is something he really needed to improve upon. Then he hit two really nice deep balls, one to Sam and one to Bryce.”
Daniels visits
One of the worst-kept secrets in West Virginia this weekend was the scheduled visit to WVU by quarterback J.T. Daniels, a five-star quarterback who is transferring and looking for a new home. The former Georgia and USC QB has already visited two other potential landing spots in Oregon State and Missouri, and Saturday was the Mountaineers’ turn.
Daniels has two years of college eligibility remaining, and in today’s college world with thousands of transfers in the portal, programs have options between those who only have one year of eligibility left and those who have multiple years.
Depending on the circumstance, West Virginia will look for multi-year transfers sometimes and one-and-dones at other times.
“Positionally is how we’ll manage it,” explained Brown. “If it’s a real need where you are looking for a starter, the number of years [remaining] doesn’t matter. But if you are light in a room or at a position, then it does as far as whether if it’s a one-year or a multi-year. It just has to do on an individual basis.
“Grad or undergrad also makes a difference. In this new world we are in, there are a lot of things you have to think about that you didn’t necessarily before.”