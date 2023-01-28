Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

“And Saul said to David, Thou art not able to go against this Philistine to fight with him: for thou art but a youth, and he a man of war from his youth (1 Samuel 17: 33.)”

Goliath had terrorized the armies of Israel for 40 days. King Saul stated the obvious to David as he was overpowered and too small for the fight. Still, David was the only one willing to confront the giant. He gathered five smooth stones at the brook which symbolized the number for grace. A one-in-a-million shot from his sling took down Goliath. The Lord was with David and gave him a great victory. God gives grace to his people and helps us overcome all obstacles.

