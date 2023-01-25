CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting is accepting entries for the 2023 Writers Contest now through March 31.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Entries should be mailed to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, 600 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV, 25301. You can visit wvpublic.org/education for details, entry forms and a downloadable Brainstorming Kit.
“The annual WVPB Writers contest is one of my favorite times of the year,” WVPB Education Director Maggie Holley said in a news release. “I love reading stories that bring a student’s imagination to life! We receive entries from all over our great state, and I am always impressed at the creativity and talent of West Virginia’s youngest artists and illustrators.”
Winners will be announced in April and are invited to attend a celebration in Charleston. Select winners will be invited to animate their story with support from the production team at West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Rules and regulations
Contest is open to grades K-5
Single-author entries only
One entry per person
Entries can be factual, fictional, prose or poetry
Entries must include a complete and legible official entry form
Entries must be received by March 31
Word Count
K-1st Grade: Minimum 50 words/Maximum 200 words
2nd-3rd Grade: Minimum 100 words/Maximum 350 words
4th-5th Grade: Minimum 150 words/Maximum 550 words