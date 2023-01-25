Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack will perform at the West Virginia Culture Center Theater on Feb. 4 at FOOTMAD’s — Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance — Winter Breakdown weekend.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Bluegrass and old-time mountain music will fill the air on Charleston’s East End for two days, Feb. 3 and 4, sponsored by FOOTMAD — Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance. Billed as a “Winter Breakdown,” the weekend will include community dancing, workshops and an evening concert. All activities are open, and the public is invited. Admission fees vary.

Festivities begin 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, with a square dance at the Charleston Woman’s Club, 1600 Virginia St. East. Tony Minney will be the caller, with live music provided by fiddler Dave Bing and friends. No experience, partner, special shoes or special clothing is necessary. All dances will be taught, as needed.

