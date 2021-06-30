MADISON — Two Chapmanville men face drug charges after a routine traffic stop in Madison on June 13.
Franklin Derrick Maynard, 33, of Crawley Creek Road, was charged with possession with intent, conspiracy and defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint completed by West Virginia State Police Trooper A.R. Workman.
Additionally, Harold Gene Adkins, 44, of Slickrock Branch Road, was charged with possession with intent and conspiracy.
According to the report, Trooper Workman observed a truck traveling north on Route 85 with Tennessee tags, and the officer observed the tires to be protruding past the fender wells of the vehicle and the rear tires appeared to be bald with no tread.
The officer conducted a traffic stop near Boone Memorial Hospital, and the complaint states that the officer observed the accused to be visibly shaking in the driver’s seat.
The complaint states that the officer observed large bulges in the front pants pockets of Maynard when he was asked to exit the vehicle, and the driver told the officer that the bulges were $3,700 in U.S. currency and that he had nothing to hide while giving permission to search the vehicle.
When the passenger, Adkins, exited the vehicle, according to police, the officer observed a glass smoking device in the seat commonly associated with methamphetamine.
The report states that a “probable cause search” was then conducted, and 21.8 grams of methamphetamine were recovered in a black backpack in the passenger side floorboard, three digital scales, three glass smoking devices and a large plastic bag containing approximately $20,000 in U.S. currency.
Police say that, after they inventoried the cash in Maynard’s pockets, it totaled approximately $6,900 in U.S. currency. Police also reported that Adkins advised the officers he didn’t know who the black backpack belonged to.
As of press time, Maynard was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.