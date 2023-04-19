HUNTINGTON — A nationwide housing shortage could soon hit home.
Cabell County Commissioner and Realtor Kelli Sobonya said during a meeting last year that the Tri-State area is facing a housing shortage — and it could get worse within the next five years as the Nucor development in Mason County brings more businesses and people to the area.
“As a licensed Realtor for the past 25 years, I can attest to the fact that a housing shortage does exist,” said Sobonya, a Realtor with Century 21 Home & Land Inc. in Barboursville. “For decades, our real estate market was steady as it related to supply and demand. When I first became a Realtor, the number of days a home stayed on the market was approximately four to five months. Today, with the shortage of housing inventory, homes on the active market typically last for less than a day.”
The housing shortage is nationwide.
“Housing inventory is expected to remain tight in 2023, with housing starts below historical averages and fewer homeowners willing to sell,” said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The ongoing housing supply challenges will prevent home prices from falling, though price appreciation will slow.”
In the past, West Virginia seemed to be insulated from the major market changes and in the availability of housing that were experienced in other parts of the country.
“Since before the pandemic, there has been a shift,” Sobonya said. “The last three years were the busiest for home buyers, home sellers, and real estate professionals, but with the increase in interest rates that have doubled in the past year, it is influencing the market greatly. The higher interest rates are costing buyers on average 28% more. High interest rates diminish a buyer’s purchasing power. The inventory remains low and the buyers seem to be in a holding pattern as they try to ride out the market waiting for interest rates to lower. I have worked with several families who are locating to West Virginia with Nucor and most have found the housing supply dismal, which almost always leads to a bidding war or paying over market value since there are more buyers than there are available listings.”
Huntington Board of Realtors President Shelley Rowe says as of March 10, the inventory (absorption rate) in the Huntington Board of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service (MLS), excluding Kentucky and Putnam County, is at two months.
“That means that if no other residential property is listed, then we will deplete our inventory for sale,” Rowe said. “This is typically the conditions of a sellers’ market, but the factor of the interest rates correcting themselves and that the active inventory average days on the market is 112 and the average list price is $237,645 — compared to an average sold price of $182,508 — is indicative of a slowdown in the market.”
Both Rowe and Sobonya say it’s difficult to predict the housing market for the next five to 10 years.
“It is difficult to predict the housing market that far out since a lot of factors contribute to it,” Sobonya said. “Factors such as the state of the economy, employment rate, interest rates, affordability of building materials, and buyer confidence are to name a few.”
“We cannot predict that far out,” Rowe added. “Even the National Association of Realtors chief economists only predict one to three years out.”
As a Cabell County Commissioner, Sobonya said she has had conversations with the state economic development office, as well as with the governor and his staff on addressing the housing shortage head on and before it becomes a crisis.
“As more companies like Nucor locate here, and other companies like Toyota expand, we must be proactive in meeting those additional housing needs,” she said. “I am pleased to be in discussions with Trish Ball of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce on this issue, as well as David Lieving with HADCO and Terrell Ellis with Advantage Valley for an upcoming Market-Rate Housing Assessment for 10 counties in the southwest region of West Virginia, including Cabell.”
Sobonya says the study will focus on demographic analysis, economic analysis, housing supply to include market conditions, rentals, home sales, residential development opportunities, stakeholder and resident/employee/employer surveys, housing demand and gap analysis, best practices, county snapshots and conclusions/recommendations.
“It is incumbent upon policy makers at every level to come together and address our housing needs if we are to attract people to come to West Virginia to live, work, and raise a family,” she said. “After all, housing is a basic need for everyone. Regardless of market conditions, real estate is always a good investment.”
Sobonya said typically the lower the inventory, the higher the home prices.
“When supply is low, and demand is high, it creates a seller’s market which drives up the prices of homes,” she said. “Existing home sales are at the lowest in the last 10 years. In February, the number of newly listed homes for sale declined 15.9% compared to last year, and home prices are 8.1% higher than the previous year. To show the contrast, from figures found in the Huntington MLS system, from mid-March 2020 to the same time in 2021, there were 836 housing units sold in Cabell County with the average sales price of $171,309 — and contrast that to mid-March 2022-23, there were 750 housing units sold with an average sales price of $197,000. The current/active housing market for Cabell County shows only 28 active listings in the $250,000 to $500,000 price range with only 16 in the city limits of Huntington. Most people relocating with employers like Nucor fall into this range.”
Sobonya says some cities are making it easier for the private market to purchase and fix up older homes.
“It not only increases the housing stock, but also beautifies a community,” she said.
Rowe agrees that investors who fix up and flip older or abandoned houses are helping the community.
“This certainly would help, but would not be the cure to the housing shortage,” she said.
Next year, mortgage rates are expected to stabilize while home sales and prices moderate after recent highs, according to NAR’s forecast. However, the details could be different from region to region, according to the forecast.